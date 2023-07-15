At this stage of the year, there seems to be more interest in transfers than there is in actual football. Indeed, it seems some fans would rather 'win the transfer market' than actually win a genuine bit of silverware.

With that being the case, one of the undisputed kings of the summer window is Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano who has built up a reputation for breaking many of the best transfer stories over the last few seasons.

In an interesting twist on things, however, instead of focusing on his transfer reporting as usual, supporters have been able to actually critique his footballing ability thanks to some recent footage that was shared online.

Twitter user JD Football posted a short clip on social media of the transfer guru playing a game of football in the dead of night after a hard day's work.

The video included a caption saying: "Football game after transfer news day at 2am... Here we go!"

In the clip, Romano showed that he wasn't too bad with the ball at his feet either. Indeed, in one instance, he rolls the ball past his defender before curling in a fine shot with the outside of his foot to score. While in another brief highlight, he controls the ball superbly before flicking it in on the bounce to score again.

Romano saw the video shared online and took to Twitter to simply reply with the eyes emoji.

Fans had some fun with the footage too, sharing their own reactions to the surprising highlights package of the Italian journalist.

Which team does Fabrizio Romano support?

It might be a bit of a surprise to see that Romano is actually any good at football. After all, he once told Bleacher Report that he prefers transfers to actual games of football.

Indeed, he explained: "I feel excited when I get a big story. For me, it's like scoring an important goal in a big match. I remember when Bruno Fernandes joined Manchester United; that was a good one for me. When you put in so much on one story, and I get the news it has finally happened, I feel excited.

"People ask me which team I support, but it is not about that. I am excited because of the way the signing will make people feel."

He added: "I prefer the transfer window to the actual football matches! Of course I love games, but there is an excitement about working on the market and how things can change so quickly."

According to SportsKeeda, Romano is a fan of Championship outfit Watford and has been since 2013 after witnessing their remarkable comeback against Leicester City in the Championship playoffs – you remember, the one where Manuel Almunia saved the penalty and then Troy Deeney immediately scored on the counter.

Supposedly from that moment on, the Hornets – who have an Italian connection as they are owned by the Pozzo family who also own Udinese – became the club for Romano and he even chooses them when playing FIFA career mode and Football Manager.