Fulham look set to build upon last season's 13th-place finish in the Premier League by bringing new attacking talent to Craven Cottage this summer.

Fulham launch bids for forward players

The big news concerning Fulham's transfer activity has been their pursuit of Arsenal winger Emile Smith Rowe. A recent report from BBC Sport suggested that the Gunners had rejected an initial offer for the player, with the Cottagers now weighing up whether to renew their efforts and put in an improved bid for the 23-year-old.

Fulham have also held a long-standing interest in Besiktas talent Semih Kilicsoy. It was reported at the start of July that the west London outfit had opened talks with Besiktas over a potential transfer after scouting the 18-year-old for many months. It was suggested that Marco Silva's side had submitted an opening bid in the region of €20million (£16.8million) for the player.

The Cottagers have not been alone in their interest in the Turkey star, with Aston Villa also making an approach for Kilicsoy. The most recent development out of Turkey has seen the Villans table a fresh €30milllion (£25million) offer to sign the striker.

With the promise of European football potentially proving too enticing for Kilicsoy to turn down, Fulham may have to look towards other targets. With the Cottagers already in communication with Besiktas, it appears that the club could be making a move for another of the Süper Lig outfit's stars.

Fulham return for another Besiktas star

As relayed by Sport Witness, the Turkish press are now claiming that Fulham are showing an interest in Besiktas youngster Mustafa Hekimoglu. The outlet states that the Cottagers have been following the attacker for a considerable time and they are now preparing an official offer.

With the west London club having already made contact for Kilicsoy it is reported that they will use these existing links to step up their pursuit of Hekimoglu. Whilst many of the Craven Cottage faithful will be disappointed to see their club miss out on Kilicsoy, his teammate could end up being an even bigger talent.

Despite having just 6 Süper Lig appearances to his name, the 17-year-old has impressed at youth level scoring 5 goals in 12 games for Besiktas Under-19s last season. Hekimoglu also got his first taste of European football last season when he came off the bench in Besiktas' Conference League victory over FC Lugano back in December.

Hekimoglu has also enjoyed a successful career on the international stage, making a number of appearances for Turkey's youth sides. The forward most recently represented his country at under-18 level, where he scored in a 10-1 demolition of Jamaica.

The teenager has spent the majority of his career playing as a central striker, but has been deployed as both a left and right-winger when needed.

Whilst it is highly unlikely that Hekimoglu will step straight into the first team at Craven Cottage, there is every chance that he can continue his upward trajectory and become a regular fixture at Fulham in the not-too-distant future.