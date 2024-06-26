After securing promotion to the Premier League last season, Ipswich Town are looking to use the summer window to build a squad capable of competing with the big boys.

McKenna looks to build top flight ready team

Following their exceptional second-placed finish in the Championship last season, the Tractor Boys are now making sure that their team is ready to stave off relegation in the next campaign.

Ipswich's recent retained list saw a number of out of favour players shown the door at Portman Road in order to make room for new signings.

Ipswich Town retained list 2023/24 Leaving the club at contract expiry Returning to parent club after loan Sone Aluko Omari Hutchinson Panutche Camara Jeremy Sarmiento Nick Hayes Kieffer Moore Kayden Jackson Lewis Travis Dominic Ball Brandon Williams

In regard to incomings at Ipswich the most recent rumours have linked the Tractor Boys with moves for new defenders. Hull City's Jacob Greaves has long been a target for McKenna with the Tigers' vice-captain also attracting interest from numerous Premier League clubs.

Joining Greaves on Ipswich's shopping list is West Ham full back Ben Johnson. The 24-year-old has rejected multiple contract offers from the Hammers as he looks set to become a free agent this summer.

With shoring up their defence clearly a priority for Ipswich this summer, the club now look close to signing a highly rated shot stopper from a fellow Premier League outfit.

Ipswich set to complete deal for goalkeeper this week

As first reported by HITC, Ipswich Town are confident of getting deal done for Carl Rushworth this week. The 22-year-old is currently on the books at Brighton & Hove Albion, who are seemingly eager to move the Englishman on this summer.

The outlet understands that the one time England under 21 player is the Tractor Boys' number one target between the sticks as they look to sign a goalkeeper that they think is ready to compete in the Premier League.

Rushworth spent last season on loan at Swansea City, where he played in all 46 of the Swans' league games, keeping ten clean sheets in the process. The 22-year-old's performances in South Wales saw him earn significant praise from manager Luke Williams who waxed lyrical about the keeper back in February, telling the press: "Rushy is incredible - I think he is going to be a top keeper

"I think he is going to be with us next season of course, but after that he is going to go on and be a top Premier League keeper I am sure because of the quality he has but also the personality he has to go with it."

Whilst Williams' prediction of Rushworth playing Premier League football appears to have come true, the Swansea boss will not get his wish to keep the shot stopper for another year. Instead, Ipswich will allow Rushworth to leapfrog another season in the second tier and become McKenna's number one as they look to make a good account of themselves in the topflight.