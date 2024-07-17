After securing promotion to the Premier League last season, Ipswich Town are ready to spend like the big boys and make significant improvements to Kieran McKenna's squad.

The Tractor Boys mean business this summer

Whilst their best bit of business going into the summer was to persuade McKenna to stay at Portman Road, Ipswich have stormed into the transfer window and secured a number of big signings.

Ipswich Town signings summer 2024 Fee paid (as per Transfermarkt) Liam Delap £15million Jacob Greaves £18million Ben Johnson Free transfer Omari Hutchinson £20million Arijanet Muric £8million

Whilst each of the above players will likely walk straight into the Tractor Boys' starting eleven, the signing that will elicit the most excitement from the Portman Road faithful will be the return of Omari Hutchinson.

The winger spent last season on loan with Ipswich, contributing 11 goals and 6 assists in 50 appearances for the East Anglian outfit. With the 20-year-old now at the club permanently, there is every expectation that Hutchinson will go on to play a vital part in Ipswich's campaign next season.

Whilst the eye-catching fees that Ipswich have spent on permanent deals will grab the headlines, the free transfer of Ben Johnson should not be overlooked. In a team that has played very little Premier League football in their careers, signing a player with 69 topflight appearances under his belt at just 24 years of age will be a massive asset to McKenna's side.

With the Tractor Boys' summer spending spree showing little signs of slowing down, it appears that the club are set to race fellow Premier League sides for the signature of a European talent.

Ipswich eye move for AC Milan midfielder

As reported by Independent Ipswich Town website TWTD, the Italian press are claiming that Ipswich have joined Leicester City and Nottingham Forest in showing interest in AC Milan’s Alexis Saelemaekers. The outlet states that the Tractors Boys have made enquiries about the Belgian midfielder/winger, who is said to be surplus to requirements at San Siro this summer.

Whilst Ipswich's interest does not go beyond this initial contact, Leicester have gone one further and submitted a bid for Saelemaekers. Whilst the value of the Foxes' offer is not yet known, it is said to be close to AC Milan's asking price which reportedly stands in the region of €12-15 million (£10-£12.6 million).

Whilst Saelemaekers has struggled to make a name for himself during his time with the Rossoneri, the 25-year-old spent last season on loan with Bologna where he played a key role in their campaign. Speaking on the player's performances, former Bologna coach Thiago Motta remarked how Saelemaekers "has something special".

Playing primarily as a left winger, the Belgian also boasts the passing range and physical profile that allows him to seamlessly transition into playing as a central midfielder. This versatility would be a key asset to a manager like McKenna who expects his players to be adaptable and cover multiple areas of the pitch.