After their promotion to the Premier League, Ipswich Town have jumped at the opportunity to spend like the big boys as they look set to open their chequebook during the summer window.

Tractor Boys splash the cash on top targets

Whilst Ipswich's best piece of business likely came when they convinced Kieran McKenna to stay at Portman Road, the Tractor Boys have gone on to announce themselves on the top flight stage with a number of big signings.

The big news out of East Anglia in recent days has been the return of Omari Hutchinson. The 20-year-old winger spent last season on loan at Ipswich, contributing 10 goals and 6 assists in 44 games for the Tractor Boys. His exploits during this time earned the winger a £18 million permanent move this summer, breaking Ipswich's record transfer fee.

Another player who has made the move to Portman Road is free agent Ben Johnson. The Englishman left West Ham upon the expiration of his contract last month, allowing Ipswich to sign the versatile young defender without needing to spend a penny.

A new name between the sticks is also on McKenna's target list with Brighton's Carl Rushworth rumoured to be moving to Portman Road this window. The England youth keeper kept 10 clean sheets in the league last season while on loan at Swansea City.

Whilst a number of Ipswich's deals look close to completion, the Tractor Boys have launched an aggressive campaign to land their most ambitious swoop yet.

Ipswich plot swoop for £30 million duo

As reported by Football Insider's Pete O'Rourke, Ipswich Town have submitted a £30 million-plus double bid for Hull City duo Jacob Greaves and Jaden Philogene.

This audacious bid by the Premier League new boys comes off the back of Ipswich showing individual interest in both players with this development the first time that McKenna's men have launched an official bid for either of them.

Despite operating at opposite ends of the pitch, the pair have stood out as two of the Tigers' top perfomers, both earning their fair share of plaudits as Hull finished 7th in the Championship last season.

Philogene only joined the Tigers last summer in a £5 million move from Aston Villa. Since touching down in East Yorkshire the winger has been electric, contributing 12 goals and 6 assists throughout the course of the last campaign.

In a similar vein, Greaves has been a colossus at the heart of the Tigers' defence. Aged just 23, the defender already has 212 senior appearances to his name as the left-footed centre back has established himself as a fan favourite at his hometown club.

Whilst the news of the bid suggests genuine interest from Ipswich, there is a feeling that this offer is below the stars' combined worth. Hull owner Acun Ilicali has previously stated that he wants £25million for Philogene alone with Greaves also likely to command a fee just below this figure.

Despite Ipswich's bid falling short of the Hull owner's estimations, Ilicali has previously said that he will not stand in the way of players who want to leave, perhaps opening the door for the Tractor Boys to agree a deal.