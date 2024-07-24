After a remarkable campaign saw them achieve promotion to the Premier League last season, Ipswich Town now look ready to make a big money offer for a new striker for Kieran McKenna's squad.

The Tractor Boys target a new striker this summer

Whilst few faults can be found in the Ipswich side that finished second in the Championship last season, one area of the squad that needed improving this summer was arguably in the striker department.

Throughout the course of the previous campaign, much of the scoring burden fell on the shoulders of wingers like Nathan Broadhead or individuals like Conor Chaplin who is arguably better suited to playing just behind a traditional number nine. The campaign saw numerous players take up the mantle of being the Tractor Boys' striker often to varying levels of success.

Ipswich Town stats 2023/24 Games played Goals scored Assists Kiefer Moore 18 7 1 George Hurst 26 7 6 Ali Al Hamadi 14 4 0 Kayden Jackson 29 3 3 Freddie Ladapo 17 2 0

With the transfer window now in full swing, Ipswich have already got a new striker through the door at Portman Road in the form of Liam Delap. The 21-year-old has joined the Tractor Boys in a £20million switch from the Premier League champions Manchester City.

Not content with Delap as their only new striker, Ipswich are also said to be interested in agreeing a deal for free agent Kelechi Iheanacho. The Nigerian forward would not cost the Tractor Boys a penny after he left Leicester City upon the expiration of his contract last month.

With McKenna's sights still set on a new centre forward, Ipswich are now said to be weighing up a move for a highly-rated attacking option.

Ipswich have Croatian striker on their radar

As first reported by TEAMtalk, Ipswich are among a number of Premier League clubs weighing up moves for MLS star Petar Musa. The outlet claims that the Croatian forward, 26, is on the Tractor Boys' target list off the back of a series of impressive performances for FC Dallas and that they are readying a big-money bid.

Over the course of his first 23 appearances in the MLS, Musa has found the back of the net on 13 occasions, contributing two assists as well for good measure. Speaking when he first arrived in the United States, Dallas technical director Andre Zanotta spoke very highly of Musa:

"We've secured a world-class attacker in the prime of his career in Petar. His versatility and proven skills against top-level opponents makes him a formidable addition to our team. Petar's signing marks a historic moment for us."

The forward joined Dallas in a club record £11million move from Portuguese outfit Benfica. The report by TEAMtalk attests that Dallas do not want to lose the player this summer but Ipswich are said to be readying a big-money offer that could force their hand.

With a striker still a priority for Ipswich this summer, Musa could be an interesting option for the Tractor Boys to pursue before the window slams shut on August 30th.