After securing promotion to the Premier League last season, Ipswich Town have been productive in the transfer window as they look to bolster Kieran McKenna's side.

The Tractor Boys mean business this summer

Whilst the transfer window is still in its early stages, Ipswich have not wasted any time getting new players through the door at Portman Road. The Tractor Boys have already got five permanent deals over the line this summer with the return of Omari Hutchinson seeing Ipswich break their record transfer fee.

Despite their impressive early business, the Tractor Boys are showing no signs of slowing down with McKenna's side reportedly interested in bringing Alexis Saelemaekers to East Anglia this summer. The Belgian winger also has interest from Leicester City and Nottingham Forest meaning that Ipswich may have a fight on their hands to get the deal over the line.

Ipswich Town signings Club joined from Fee paid Omari Hutchinson Chelsea €23.50m (£19.8million) Liam Delap Manchester City €17.85m (£15million) Jacob Greaves Hull City €21.50m (£18million) Ben Johnson West Ham Free transfer Arijanet Muric Burnley €9.55m (£8million)

Meanwhile, Ipswich are also keen on signing Blackburn Rovers star Sammie Szmodics, with reports even suggesting a deal is at an advanced stage and that they could pip last season's Championship rivals Leeds United to a transfer. Alongside, Szmodics, though, a free agent is also of interest to McKenna and those at Portman Road.

Ipswich eye free deal for Iheanacho

As first reported by Football Insider, Ipswich are set to race Nottingham Forest to sign Kelechi Iheanacho this summer. The Nigerian striker is a free agent after his contract at Leicester City expired at the end of last month.

The outlet claims the 27-year-old has offers on the table from both Turkey and Greece with Ipswich and Forest hoping that Iheanacho can be tempted to remain in England. It is understood that the Tractor Boys are now set to make a formal contract proposal in order to bring the striker to Portman Road and have already made their first move with an approach already made after they registered their interest.

Despite spending last season in the Championship with Leicester, Iheanacho has a well-established record of scoring in the Premier League. During spells with both the Foxes and Manchester City, the 27-year-old was able to consistently find the back of the net.

Kelechi Iheanacho Premier League goals per season Games played Goals scored 2022/23 28 5 2021/22 26 4 2020/21 25 12 2019/20 20 5 2018/19 30 1 2017/18 21 3 2016/17 20 4 2015/16 26 8

Whilst the Nigeria international only spent a couple of seasons in the first team at Man City, the striker was still able to earn the plaudits of manager Pep Guardiola who said of the player's time at the club:

“The quality was there, he was a young player, Gabriel [Jesus] and Sergio [Aguero] meant we did not have much space. He’s a fantastic person and I’m delighted it’s going well. He’s playing and he links really well, good in behind, he has the right tempo and is so clear in front of the goal.”

With Liam Delap possibly McKenna's favoured option up front next season, there is no doubt that Iheanacho could be a more than suitable deputy who can step up when needed.