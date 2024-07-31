Ipswich Town's summer spending spree is showing little signs of slowing down as the Premier League new-boys enter talks to sign an experienced Championship player.

Tractor Boys make a statement in the transfer market

After the previous summer saw Ipswich make little changes to the squad that earned promotion from League One, the Tractor Boys have changed their strategy during this window and brought a number of new players through the door at Portman Road.

The early passages of the summer saw Ipswich smash their record transfer fee as they paid an initial £20 million to bring Omari Hutchinson back to East Anglia on a permanent basis. Hutchinson was Kieran McKenna's top target for the window with the 20-year-old no doubt having a major role to play next season.

Following the Jamaica international to the South East were Jacob Greaves and Liam Delap, who joined from Hull City and Manchester City respectively. Ipswich's transfer business up to now is rounded off by the arrival of Ben Johnson on a free transfer and Arijanet Muric, who was relegated from the Premier League with Burnley last term.

The most recent rumours out of Portman Road has seen the Tractor Boys linked with further new signings. A recent link has suggested that Ipswich will return to Burnley for winger Wilson Odobert. After failing in their pursuit of Jaden Philogene, the Frenchman is likely seen as an alternative to the new Aston Villa man.

With Ipswich's transfer business clearly far from over, the Tractor Boys are now in talks to sign an experienced Championship defender.

Town in talks to sign Townsend

As reported by Independent Ipswich Town website TWTD, the Tractor Boys are in talks with West Brom regarding the signing of left-back Conor Townsend. The outlet claims that Ipswich are actively working on a deal to bring the 31-year-old to Portman Road this summer.

McKenna and Co have been on the hunt for a left-sided defender to support Leif Davis for much of the summer and it appears that they have found their man in Townsend. Despite last playing in the Premier League back in the 2020/21 season, there is no doubt that the defender would be an asset to Ipswich's side next term.

Townsend's career has seen him ply his trade in each of England's top five divisions, although the defender's most prolific spell has been with his current side West Brom. The 31-year-old has made 213 appearances for the Baggies across his near six year spell at the Hawthorns.

Whilst most will be familiar with Townsend's work as a West Brom player, the defender also earned praise during his time with Grimsby Town with former Mariners' boss Graham Alexander saying of the left back: “He was just a really good footballer, a good lad and really popular in the changing room.”

With Davis no doubt the first choice left back at Ipswich going into next season, the Tractor Boys could have a more than capable deputy on their hands if they can get a deal for Townsend over the line.