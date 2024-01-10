The January transfer window is officially open, with clubs now able to add to their squads for the second half of the season.
There will be plenty of activity each day until the deadline, but don't worry, here are all the completed deals so far this month in the Premier League, Championship, League One, League Two and Scottish Premiership.
Tuesday 9th January
Premier League
Timo Werner (RB Leipzig to Tottenham) Loan
Championship
Luke Cundle (Wolves to Stoke) Loan
League One
Jensen Weir (Brighton to Port Vale) Loan
Joe Taylor (Luton to Lincoln) Loan
League Two
Matthew Craig (Tottenham to Doncaster) Loan
Kyran Lofthouse (Barnsley to MK Dons) Loan
Odin Bailey (Salford to Stockport)
Ryan Sandford (Free agent to Crawley)
Scottish Premiership
Yosuke Ideguchi (Celtic to Vissel Kobe)
David Keltjens (Free agent to St Johnstone)
Monday 8th January
Championship
Ashley Phillips (Tottenham to Plymouth) Loan
James Beadle (Brighton to Sheffield Wednesday) Loan
League One
Hayden Coulson (Middlesbrough to Blackpool) Loan
League Two
Lewis Leigh (Preston to Crewe) Loan
Sunday 7th January
Premier League
Sasa Kalajdzic (Wolves to Eintracht Frankfurt) Loan
Saturday 6th January
League Two
Stephen Wearne (Gateshead to MK Dons)
Scottish Premiership
|
Ross Stewart (Hearts to Partick Thistle) Loan
Friday 5th January
Premier League
Ben Brereton Diaz (Villarreal to Sheffield United) Loan
Thilo Kehrer (West Ham to Monaco) Loan
Championship
Finn Azaz (Aston Villa to Middlesbrough)
Yasin Ayari (Brighton to Blackburn) Loan
Daniel Iversen (Leicester to Stoke) Loan
Bojan Radulovic (HJK Helsinki to Huddersfield)
Ben Chrisene (Aston Villa to Blackburn) Loan
Lewis Travis (Blackburn to Ipswich) Loan
League One
Tyreeq Bakinson (Sheffield Wednesday to Charlton) Loan
League Two
Archie Mair (Norwich to Morecambe) Loan
Dawson Devoy (MK Dons to Swindon) Loan
Thursday 4th January
Premier League
Benie Traore (Sheffield United to Nantes) Loan
Championship
Alex Matos (Chelsea to Huddersfield) Loan
League One
Jed Steer (Free agent to Peterborough)
Jack Moylan (Shelbourne to Lincoln)
Luke Armstrong (Harrogate to Carlisle)
Sean Grehan (Crystal Palace to Carlisle) Loan
Harrison Neal (Sheffield United to Carlisle)
League Two
Emmanuel Adegboyega (Norwich to Walsall) Loan
Jay McGrath (St Patrick's to Doncaster)
Wednesday 3rd January
Championship
Jeremy Sarmiento (Brighton to Ipswich) Loan
Adam Murphy (St Patrick's to Bristol City)
League One
Ronan Coughlan (Waterford to Fleetwood)
Luke Harris (Fulham to Exeter) Loan
League Two
Conor Wilkinson (Motherwell to Colchester)
Gwion Edwards (Free agent to Morecambe)
Conor Carty (Bolton to Doncaster) Loan
Tuesday 2nd January
Scottish Premiership
Dara Costelloe (Burnley to Dundee) Loan
Kerr Smith (Aston Villa to St Johnstone) Loan
Benjamin Kimpioka (AIK to St Johnstone)
Monday 1st January
Premier League
Donny van de Beek (Manchester United to Eintracht Frankfurt) Loan
League One
Richard Kone (Athletic Newham to Wycombe)
Scottish Premiership
Shaun Donnellan (Torquay to Livingston) Loan