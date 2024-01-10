The January transfer window is officially open, with clubs now able to add to their squads for the second half of the season.

There will be plenty of activity each day until the deadline, but don't worry, here are all the completed deals so far this month in the Premier League, Championship, League One, League Two and Scottish Premiership.

Tuesday 9th January

Premier League Timo Werner (RB Leipzig to Tottenham) Loan Championship Luke Cundle (Wolves to Stoke) Loan League One Jensen Weir (Brighton to Port Vale) Loan Joe Taylor (Luton to Lincoln) Loan League Two Matthew Craig (Tottenham to Doncaster) Loan Kyran Lofthouse (Barnsley to MK Dons) Loan Odin Bailey (Salford to Stockport) Ryan Sandford (Free agent to Crawley) Scottish Premiership Yosuke Ideguchi (Celtic to Vissel Kobe) David Keltjens (Free agent to St Johnstone)

Monday 8th January

Championship Ashley Phillips (Tottenham to Plymouth) Loan James Beadle (Brighton to Sheffield Wednesday) Loan League One Hayden Coulson (Middlesbrough to Blackpool) Loan League Two Lewis Leigh (Preston to Crewe) Loan

Sunday 7th January

Premier League Sasa Kalajdzic (Wolves to Eintracht Frankfurt) Loan

Saturday 6th January

League Two Stephen Wearne (Gateshead to MK Dons) Scottish Premiership Ross Stewart (Hearts to Partick Thistle) Loan

Friday 5th January

Premier League Ben Brereton Diaz (Villarreal to Sheffield United) Loan Thilo Kehrer (West Ham to Monaco) Loan Championship Finn Azaz (Aston Villa to Middlesbrough) Yasin Ayari (Brighton to Blackburn) Loan Daniel Iversen (Leicester to Stoke) Loan Bojan Radulovic (HJK Helsinki to Huddersfield) Ben Chrisene (Aston Villa to Blackburn) Loan Lewis Travis (Blackburn to Ipswich) Loan League One Tyreeq Bakinson (Sheffield Wednesday to Charlton) Loan League Two Archie Mair (Norwich to Morecambe) Loan Dawson Devoy (MK Dons to Swindon) Loan

Thursday 4th January

Premier League Benie Traore (Sheffield United to Nantes) Loan Championship Alex Matos (Chelsea to Huddersfield) Loan League One Jed Steer (Free agent to Peterborough) Jack Moylan (Shelbourne to Lincoln) Luke Armstrong (Harrogate to Carlisle) Sean Grehan (Crystal Palace to Carlisle) Loan Harrison Neal (Sheffield United to Carlisle) League Two Emmanuel Adegboyega (Norwich to Walsall) Loan Jay McGrath (St Patrick's to Doncaster)

Wednesday 3rd January

Championship Jeremy Sarmiento (Brighton to Ipswich) Loan Adam Murphy (St Patrick's to Bristol City) League One Ronan Coughlan (Waterford to Fleetwood) Luke Harris (Fulham to Exeter) Loan League Two Conor Wilkinson (Motherwell to Colchester) Gwion Edwards (Free agent to Morecambe) Conor Carty (Bolton to Doncaster) Loan

Tuesday 2nd January

Scottish Premiership Dara Costelloe (Burnley to Dundee) Loan Kerr Smith (Aston Villa to St Johnstone) Loan Benjamin Kimpioka (AIK to St Johnstone)

Monday 1st January