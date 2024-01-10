The January transfer window is officially open, with clubs now able to add to their squads for the second half of the season.

There will be plenty of activity each day until the deadline, but don't worry, here are all the completed deals so far this month in the Premier League, Championship, League One, League Two and Scottish Premiership.

Tuesday 9th January

Premier League

Timo Werner (RB Leipzig to Tottenham) Loan

Championship

Luke Cundle (Wolves to Stoke) Loan

League One

Jensen Weir (Brighton to Port Vale) Loan

Joe Taylor (Luton to Lincoln) Loan

League Two

Matthew Craig (Tottenham to Doncaster) Loan

Kyran Lofthouse (Barnsley to MK Dons) Loan

Odin Bailey (Salford to Stockport)

Ryan Sandford (Free agent to Crawley)

Scottish Premiership

Yosuke Ideguchi (Celtic to Vissel Kobe)

David Keltjens (Free agent to St Johnstone)

Monday 8th January

Championship

Ashley Phillips (Tottenham to Plymouth) Loan

James Beadle (Brighton to Sheffield Wednesday) Loan

League One

Hayden Coulson (Middlesbrough to Blackpool) Loan

League Two

Lewis Leigh (Preston to Crewe) Loan

Sunday 7th January

Premier League

Sasa Kalajdzic (Wolves to Eintracht Frankfurt) Loan

Saturday 6th January

League Two

Stephen Wearne (Gateshead to MK Dons)

Scottish Premiership

Ross Stewart (Hearts to Partick Thistle) Loan

Friday 5th January

Premier League

Ben Brereton Diaz (Villarreal to Sheffield United) Loan

Thilo Kehrer (West Ham to Monaco) Loan

Championship

Finn Azaz (Aston Villa to Middlesbrough)

Yasin Ayari (Brighton to Blackburn) Loan

Daniel Iversen (Leicester to Stoke) Loan

Bojan Radulovic (HJK Helsinki to Huddersfield)

Ben Chrisene (Aston Villa to Blackburn) Loan

Lewis Travis (Blackburn to Ipswich) Loan

League One

Tyreeq Bakinson (Sheffield Wednesday to Charlton) Loan

League Two

Archie Mair (Norwich to Morecambe) Loan

Dawson Devoy (MK Dons to Swindon) Loan

Thursday 4th January

Premier League

Benie Traore (Sheffield United to Nantes) Loan

Championship

Alex Matos (Chelsea to Huddersfield) Loan

League One

Jed Steer (Free agent to Peterborough)

Jack Moylan (Shelbourne to Lincoln)

Luke Armstrong (Harrogate to Carlisle)

Sean Grehan (Crystal Palace to Carlisle) Loan

Harrison Neal (Sheffield United to Carlisle)

League Two

Emmanuel Adegboyega (Norwich to Walsall) Loan

Jay McGrath (St Patrick's to Doncaster)

Wednesday 3rd January

Championship

Jeremy Sarmiento (Brighton to Ipswich) Loan

Adam Murphy (St Patrick's to Bristol City)

League One

Ronan Coughlan (Waterford to Fleetwood)

Luke Harris (Fulham to Exeter) Loan

League Two

Conor Wilkinson (Motherwell to Colchester)

Gwion Edwards (Free agent to Morecambe)

Conor Carty (Bolton to Doncaster) Loan

Tuesday 2nd January

Scottish Premiership

Dara Costelloe (Burnley to Dundee) Loan

Kerr Smith (Aston Villa to St Johnstone) Loan

Benjamin Kimpioka (AIK to St Johnstone)

Monday 1st January

Premier League

Donny van de Beek (Manchester United to Eintracht Frankfurt) Loan

League One

Richard Kone (Athletic Newham to Wycombe)

Scottish Premiership

Shaun Donnellan (Torquay to Livingston) Loan