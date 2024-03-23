Sitting just one place outside the Premier League's top four, Tottenham Hotspur's attention is firmly on the race for Champions League football. Despite this, it appears that one eye in N17 has turned to the summer, with Daniel Levy reportedly in the market for a new midfielder.

Spurs' need for midfield reinforcements

Whilst the Ange Postecoglou era in north London has been an undeniable success so far, it is clear that Spurs are yet to settle on a reliable midfield duo. Pape Matar Sarr has stood out as the most impressive performer this campaign, though the 21-year-old struggles to contribute on the attacking front.

Related Spurs struck gold selling "piano" who'd be worth more than Maddison in 2024 This star cut his teeth with Spurs way back when and would have been sold for a pretty penny today.

Spurs Midfielder Stats Premier League 23/24 Played Starts Goals Assists Pape Matar Sarr 24 20 3 3 Yves Bissouma 20 19 0 0 Rodrigo Bentancur 13 7 1 0 Pierre-Emile Højbjerg 27 6 0 0 Giovani Lo Celso 13 4 2 2 Oliver Skipp 17 4 0 0

Both Giovani Lo Celso and Pierre-Emile Højbjerg have struggled for consistent game time this season, perhaps signalling an end to their Spurs careers at the completion of the campaign. Rodrigo Bentancur's struggles with injury have also led to the Uruguayan failing to establish himself in Postecoglou's side.

With the future of Spurs' midfield uncertain and a number of established players set to depart this summer, it appears that a highly sought-after player has made it clear that his preferred option is a move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Dewsbury-Hall pushing for Spurs move

As first reported by 90min, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is set for a move away from Leicester City this summer as the midfielder is eager to play European football. It is revealed that the 25-year-old's preferred option "would be to join ex-Leicester teammate James Maddison at Tottenham Hotspur".

The outlet goes on to state that Maddison has been trying to convince his ex-teammate to make the move, as the Spurs star has reportedly "raved to Dewsbury-Hall about life under Ange Postecoglou". Currently at a Leicester side staring down financial sanctions, it is more likely a matter of when and not if the midfielder leaves this summer.

Dewsbury-Hall's stats for this season have seen the Englishman contribute 10 goals and 12 assists, the fifth-highest combined tally in the division. The 25-year-old has been one of Enzo Marseca's most valuable players as Leicester look to return to the top flight at the first time of asking.

It is no surprise that Dewsbury-Hall has excelled this season, with the midfielder long tipped to go right to the very top. His breakthrough campaign at the King Power came during the 2021/22 season with then-manager Brendan Rodgers singing the praises of the player, telling the press:

"Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has been sensational, really, since he has come into the team, and there’s so much more to go as well.

"It’s the type of player I love: a technical player, he’s got agility, he’s got a good tactical idea of the game, who doesn’t see it as a chore to run and work, he sees that as the obligation."

With Manchester United reportedly also eager to complete a deal for Dewsbury-Hall, it may take some more convincing from his former teammate if Levy and co are to get this deal over the line, with Leicester thought to be looking for a fee of at least £40m to do business.