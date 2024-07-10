After failing to secure promotion from the Championship last season, it now appears that Leeds United's ability to sign new players will rely on first selling existing talents.

Leeds will have to sell stars before they can buy

The unfortunate reality for much of the Elland Road faithful will be that their failure to secure promotion will likely mean the end for many stars' Leeds United careers.

A recent report has suggested that Crysencio Summerville, Georginio Rutter and Wilfried Gnonto all remain likely to leave Elland Road this summer with each player attracting interest from numerous clubs. The Whites have reportedly already rejected a £30 million bid from Brighton for Rutter.

Summerville has been the most in demand of the trio with the majority of sides in the Premier League holding interest in the player at some point during the window. The most recent rumours have linked Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Liverpool with moves for the Dutch winger.

Gnonto has also attracted topflight interest with Everton appearing as the most likely destination for the Italian. The Toffees were eager to agree a deal for Gnonto last summer so it seems logical for the club to reignite their interest this summer.

With Leeds making no attempt to hide their need to sell players this summer, it appears that the club have finally managed to get an out of favour player out of the door at Elland Road.

Wantaway Leeds star agrees deal to leave

As first reported by Football Insider's Wayne Veysey, Diego Llorente has agreed personal terms with Real Betis ahead of a move away from Leeds United.

The Spanish defender has long been linked with a transfer away from Elland Road this summer with this most recent development seemingly bringing the saga to an end. Llorente is expected to undergo a medical in Spain in the coming days with the transfer set to be completed before the end of this week.

This recent development follows the news from last week that Leeds had rejected an offer from Betis for Llorente. Veysey's update suggests that the two clubs have now been able to agree on a price for the Spaniard.

Llorente is set to call time on his spell in Yorkshire after four years with the club. The 30-year-old played a key role in Leeds' most recent time in the Premier League, but was loaned out to AS Roma when the Whites were relegated to the Championship at the conclusion of the 2022/23 campaign.

With Llorente's current deal with Leeds set to run until the summer of 2026, getting the 30-year-old's wages off the books would save the club a cumulative figure in the region of £4.7million over the remainder of his deal.

Whilst few expected Llorente to be lining up at Elland Road again anytime soon, it will be a relief for many of the Leeds faithful to see Llorente depart the club and funds freed up ready for new signings.