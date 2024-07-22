With a number of Leeds United's biggest names set to depart Elland Road this summer, it appears that Daniel Farke's side are already making moves to sign replacements.

Leeds look for replacements for outgoing stars

The big stories out of Elland Road have centred around the futures of some of Leeds' biggest stars. Archie Gray was the first to leave the club, with the young midfielder completing a move to Tottenham Hotspur worth an initial £30 million. Whilst Joe Rodon returned to Elland Road to soften the blow, many of the Leeds faithful will still be disappointed to see Gray leave.

With the Whites braced for a number of exits, the latest name linked with a move away from Elland Road is Junior Firpo. The defender is said to have agreed personal terms with Real Betis ahead of a return to Spain this summer. With the 27-year-old even willing to take a pay cut to leave Leeds, his departure seems extremely during the window.

Leeds' star player last season, Crysencio Summerville, is also subject to interest from other teams. Newcastle are the latest side to be linked with the Dutchman. The 22-year-old contributed 20 goals and 9 assists last season and would leave a massive hole in the Whites’ attack.

As far as incomings are concerned, Leeds are said to be eyeing a move for Crystal Palace's Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, who could help fill the void left by an outgoing Summerville. The winger has firm interest from Southampton, though the Eagles' preference for a loan deal could tip the scales in the Whites' favour.

With the higher-ups at Elland Road already working hard to find replacements for outgoing stars, it appears that the Whites have now made contact over a move for a new defender.

As reported by Football Insider's Pete O'Rourke, Leeds United have made early contact over a potential deal for PEC Zwolle's Anselmo Garcia MacNulty. The Whites are said to be in the market for a new left-back this summer, partly owing to the likely exit of Firpo.

A report from earlier last week suggested Leeds were considering a move for Garcia MacNulty, with the West Yorkshire outfit first linked with the player as far back as April.

The defender made 32 appearances in all competitions last season as Zwolle finished mid-table in the Eredivisie. The 21-year-old was also able to contribute two goals and two assists over the course of the previous campaign.

MacNulty's exploits in the Netherlands last season saw him earn his first call-ups to the Republic of Ireland's Under-21s squad, appearing in friendlies against England and Croatia.

Whilst the 21-year-old is a left-back by trade, MacNulty was also deployed as a centre-back at times last season, suggesting that he would be a versatile addition to Leeds' side as they look to achieve promotion next season.