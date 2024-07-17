After clinching a return to the Premier League at the first time of asking, Leicester City are set to use the transfer market to bolster Steve Cooper's squad in preparation for next season.

Leicester look set to keep key players at the club

The big news out of the King Power Stadium in recent weeks has surrounded the futures of some of Leicester's most important players. Wilfred Ndidi long looked destined to be playing his football elsewhere next year after his contract expired at the end of last month. Despite this, a breakthrough in negotiations has seen the midfielder snub a move to the likes of Everton and commit his future to the Foxes.

Another Leicester star returning to the club for the 2024/25 season is Abdul Fatawu who spent last term on loan with the Foxes but now joins in a permanent move from Sporting. The 22-year-old contributed 7 goals and 13 assists for Leicester last season and will no doubt play a vital role in their bid to stave off relegation in the next campaign.

With a number of key players committing their future to the Foxes, the club can now look towards bringing in new signings. The name most commonly associated with a move to the Midlands outfit has been Juventus winger Matias Soule. Leicester have already seen a bid in the region of €25million (£21million) rejected by the Italian giants meaning that they will have to up their offer to get a deal over the line.

As Leicester look eager to bring fresh faces to the King Power, the Foxes are said to be plotting a move for an established Premier League midfielder this summer.

Foxes in the hunt to sign Spurs' Skipp

As first reported by Football Insider's Pete O'Rourke, Leicester are plotting a move for Tottenham midfielder Oliver Skipp. The outlet claims that the North London side could be open to letting the 23-year-old leave this summer despite being a product of the club's youth academy and playing a key role in their first team.

The Foxes are said to be in the market for a proven Premier League midfielder who can step straight into the starting eleven and in that regard Skipp more than fits the bill. Across his career, Skipp has made 77 appearances in the English top flight, scoring once in the process.

Skipp's time at Spurs has seen him earn praise as a diligent presence in the middle of the park. Speaking after a game versus Norwich City back in May 2020, then Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho spoke highly of the 23-year-old: "Phenomenal. Very, very good. Very, very good, solid performance,

"He was always in control of the game. We could see the difference also on the physical condition of him and the people who us playing all the time."

Currently commanding a weekly wage of £40,000, the Foxes should not need to break the bank to bring Skipp to the King Power, especially if Spurs are willing to let him leave this summer.