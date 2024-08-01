After earning promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking last season, Leicester City are ready to make a move for a player with no shortage of experience in the English top flight.

Leicester look to make early moves in the transfer market

With Steve Cooper now in the dugout at the King Power Stadium, the higher ups at Leicester have worked quickly to help bolster their new manager's side.

The Foxes' first deal of the summer saw experienced attacking talent Bobby De Cordova-Reid join on a free transfer from Fulham. Penning a three-year deal at the club, the Jamaica international will play a key role in Cooper's side next season.

Following the acquisition of De Cordova-Reid, Leicester have gone on to make further additions in the form of Caleb Okoli and Michael Golding. The former arrives in a rumoured £11.8 million move from Europa League winners Atalanta whilst Golding joins the Foxes in a £5million transfer from fellow Premier League outfit Chelsea.

With Leicester's summer business looking far from over, the club have continued to work on bringing further new players to the club. The latest name linked with a move to the Midlands is Lens striker Elye Wahi who is also attracting interest from the likes of West Ham and Chelsea.

The Foxes are clearly on the lookout for new forward players after failing to negotiate a new deal for Kelechi Iheanacho. With the Nigeria international signing as a Sevilla player earlier this week, Leicester have now identified an experienced Premier League attacker as their top target this summer.

Ayew at the top of Leicester's striker shortlist

As first report on the X account of Standard Sport journalist Dom Smith, Leicester have made a formal bid for Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew. Smith claims that the Foxes have made the 32-year-old their number one target for the remaining weeks of the transfer window.

Ayew's name will be a familiar one to much of the King Power faithful with the Ghana international spending the majoirty of his career playing in England. Across spells with Swansea City, Aston Villa and the aforementioned Palace, Ayew racked up 274 total appearances in the Premier League, scoring 37 goals in the process.

The 32-year-old's most recent season at Selhurst Park saw Ayew feature 35 times in the league, contributing four goals and seven assists in the process.

Whilst the signing of Ayew may not appear all that glamorous at face value, the Ghanaian is still a more than capable top flight operator who is often lauded as one of the hardest working players in the division. Speaking on the player's work ethic back in 2019, former Palace boss Roy Hodgson was quick to praise Ayew's work rate: "For Ayew on all-round performance, it was his best performance. His work rate and efforts in the game at Southampton in midweek was fantastic,

"In this game again, you see the man has super-human powers in terms of the effort he puts in. Today I thought he succeeded with the ball as well."

With Leicester in need of players with proven Premier League pedigree, they could certainly do a lot worse than signing Ayew this summer.