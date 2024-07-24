After clinching a return to the Premier League at the first time of asking, Leicester City are in talks to reunite new manager Steve Cooper with one of his former players.

Foxes on the hunt for new attacking stars

The story that has been attracting the most attention at the King Power Stadium surrounds the Foxes' ongoing pursuit of Matias Soule. A deal for the Juventus winger has been in the works for a number of weeks with the latest development suggesting that Leicester have submitted a bid in the region of £21million for the player.

Despite the Foxes' clear interest in the player, Soule could be drawn towards extending his stay in Italy with Roma also said to be in talks to sign the player. Recent claims in the press have stated that Soule only wants to join the Serie A side which may throw a spanner in Leicester's transfer plans this summer.

If they cannot get a deal for Soule over the line, Leicester have been looking at deals for other wide players including AC Milan ace Alexis Saelemaekers. The Foxes have reportedly opened negotiations for the Belgian winger who can also operate in the centre of the pitch.

With Leicester clearly not afraid of lining up alternatives to Soule, it looks as if the Foxes have approached a fellow Premier League side about one of their wantaway stars.

Leicester open talks to sign Reiss Nelson

As first reported on the X account of Fabrizio Romano, Leicester City have opened talks with Arsenal over a potential deal to sign Reiss Nelson. Romano claims that the negotiations in question surround an initial loan deal with an obligation to buy the winger further down the line, with the Foxes confident they can persuade the player to join.

Despite spending his entire career at the Emirates, Nelson has never quite managed to cement himself in the Gunners' starting XI, often having to settle for cameos off the bench. The course of the previous season saw the 24-year-old make just 15 appearances in the Premier League, failing to register a goal or assist during this time.

Arsenal's-Reiss-Nelson

Irrespective of his recent struggles, Nelson is a player who spent his youth career touted as one of England's most promising prospects. Playing his way through the Three Lions' youth set up, the winger became a fixture of the national team, earning praises for his performances.

One person that Nelson really managed to impress was former England manager and current Leicester boss Cooper. Speaking in a press conference back in 2022, Cooper took the opportunity to heap praise on Nelson after he scored twice against his Nottingham Forest side:

“[Reiss Nelson] and I always had a strong relationship. He was a standout player for England U17s. It’s good to see him doing well, I just wish it wasn’t today.”

With the new Leicester boss already a big fan of the player, there is a good chance that Nelson could be lacing up at the King Power by the time the next season begins.