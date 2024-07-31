With numerous senior attacking players leaving Leicester City this summer, the Foxes are now on the lookout for new talents to help bolster Steve Cooper's side.

The Foxes are on the hunt for forward players

Whilst last season saw Leicester restore their Premier League status at the first time of asking, the Foxes will return to the top flight without some of the players who got them there.

The main man Leicester will be without is Kelechi Iheanacho, who chose to call time on his spell at the King Power when his contract expired at the end of last month. Currently a free agent, it looks like the Nigerian striker will be playing his football for Sevilla next season.

Another likely exit from Leicester is fellow striker Tom Cannon, who is linked with a loan move back to the second tier. The current rumours suggest that West Bromwich Albion is a likely destination for the Irishman with the Baggies looking to replace the departing Brandon-Thomas Asante.

With attacking talents high on the Foxes' list of priorities, the club have recently been linked with a move for out of favour Arsenal ace Reiss Nelson. A report by Fabrizio Romano last week suggested that Cooper's side had opened talks over an initial loan deal for the winger with an option to buy further down the line.

Whilst a deal for Nelson would go some way towards bolstering the Foxes' attack, it appears that the club are also in the race to bring a new centre forward to the King Power this summer.

Leicester set to battle for French forward

As first reported in the French press and later relayed by the Leicester Mercury, the Foxes have reportedly started the process to sign Lens striker Elye Wahi. The outlet claims that Leicester are set to join fellow Premier League outfits West Ham and Chelsea in the race to secure the services of the 21-year-old striker.

The report states that Lens are willing to sell Wahi this summer despite only signing him less than twelve months ago. With the Ligue 1 side spending £25 million to acquire the Frenchman from Montpellier, it is expected that Wahi will fetch a greater fee than this initial sum if he is to depart during the transfer window.

Over the course of the previous season, the 21-year-old found the back of the net on twelve occassions including two goals in Lens' Champions League campaign. Speaking on Wahi's performances, Lens coach Franck Haise was quick to sing the striker's praises.

"I was telling you that he was on the right path. He got there a month and a half ago and he's been making big strides. He scored the winner in Strasbourg last Friday and he scored the winner again tonight. He is showing that he is a high-quality striker."

With a number of Leicester's attacking options set to leave the club this summer, the Foxes could make a statement by beating their Premier League rivals to sign Wahi this summer.