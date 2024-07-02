With Steve Cooper now in the dugout at Leicester City, the Foxes' manager's priority will be to balance replacing outgoing stars with getting in the reinforcements that can help his side stave off relegation from the Premier League next season.

Leicester eager to replace lost star

The big news out of the King Power Stadium so far this summer has been the departure of star player Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall. Chelsea have agreed a £30 million fee to bring the midfielder to Stamford Bridge, leaving Leicester with work to do in order to fill the void in the middle of the park.

In return for the English midfielder, Chelsea have let Michael Golding join Leicester in a reported £5 million move. With Golding clearly not the direct replacement for Dewsbury-Hall, the club are now looking at other targets in this area of the pitch.

Recent reports in the Portuguese media have suggested that Leicester City are set to battle against Everton to sign Benfica's Florentino Luis. Having already turned down a £25 million bid for his services, Benfica may require a huge fee to part ways with midfielder this summer.

Whilst part of the priority at Leicester is to replace outgoing stars, the club are also looking to bolster Cooper's side in other areas of the pitch.

Foxes just shy of star's release clause

As first reported by Sport Witness, Leicester City have made a bid in the region of £15 million for CA Talleres’ Ramon Sosa which has been considered as too low by the club's president. The report goes on to claim that the club are holding out for a team to match the winger's release clause which stands at around £15.8m.

Whilst it is clear that the Foxes should have no issue in upping their offer and paying the release clause, it suggests that the Midlands outfit were eager to gauge the Paraguayan's interest with this opening bid.

The left winger, who can play across the front three, had previously been linked with a move to fellow Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers with the Foxes perhaps using their opening offer to see if Wolves are still interesting in agreeing a deal for the Paraguay international.

The 24-year-old has sparked interest from England following a stellar season playing in Argentina. Sosa contributed 7 goals and 6 assists in the Argentine Primera División last campaign.

His exploits on the domestic stage earned Sosa a call-up to this summer's Copa America. Prior to the tournament the winger was even named as Paraguay's player to watch by GOAL on a list including the likes of Brazil's Endrick and Man United and Argentina star Garnacho.

Whilst Paraguay have lost both of their opening games at the tournament, Sosa was able to contribute an assist in his nation's 2-1 loss against Colombia. As his side are set to be sent home at the conclusion of the group stage, now could be the time for Leicester to match the release clause and bring the player to the King Power this summer.