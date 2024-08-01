Whilst it has all felt rather quiet at Anfield in recent weeks, it appears that Liverpool have been handed an unexpected boost in their pursuit of Arne Slot's top target.

Liverpool taking a patient approach to transfers

While few expected Slot to dive head first into his maiden transfer window in charge of Liverpool, the lack of action on the transfer front may be of concern to some of the Anfield faithful. Despite there being no incomings at the club as of right now, there have been no shortage of rumours surrounding stars who could be making the move to Merseyside this summer.

The name that has dominated the majority of the headlines around Liverpool has been that of Anthony Gordon. First offered to the Reds in order to ease Newcastle United's financial worries, the club have remained intent on bringing the player to Anfield this summer.

A recent report has also linked Liverpool with a move for Genoa midfielder Morten Frendrup. It is claimed that the Serie A side would entertain offers of around £21million for the Denmark under 21 international this summer. Joining Frendrup on Liverpool's list of potential targets is Wolves winger Pedro Neto, who also has interest from across the Premier League's top six.

With Liverpool's summer business bound to kick into gear anytime soon, there has been a development in the pursuit of Slot's top target this summer.

As reported by Sport Witness, the Italian press have named the price it will require for Juventus to part ways with Gleison Bremer this summer. It was previously thought that the Serie A giants were reluctant to sell the defender for any fee, however the report states that an offer of €70million (£59million) would satisfy the Turin outfit.

The higher ups at Anfield are said to have asked for information on Bremer's situation at Juventus, meaning that they are likely already aware of this figure. This development follows news from last week that Slot had identified the Brazilian defender as his top target this summer with the Reds' new boss clearly eager to bolster his side's backline.

Whilst it is not yet known as to whether Liverpool would be willing to meet Juventus' valuation of the player, it does give the Anfield faithful hope that the deal can actually be done during the summer transfer window, If Liverpool are to get a deal for Bremer over the line they would be getting their hands on a highly rated defender who would no doubt be an instant improvement to the Reds' defence.

The 27-year-old featured 36 times for Juventus in the Serie A last season as the Old Lady finished third in the division. The Brazilian defender also managed to bag himself three goals over the course of the campaign, showing another dimension he could add to Slot's side.

Whilst there plenty of work still to do to get the deal over the line, this development is a step in the right direction as far as Liverpool are concerned. With the number that Juventus would consider letting Bremer leave for now known, this deal could be one that develops quickly throughout the final weeks of the window.