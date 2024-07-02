With the Arne Slot era on Merseyside set to kick off next season, FSG are in the market for a new attacking star that can take Liverpool back to the summit of the Premier League.

Reds have their heart set on Newcastle man

Whilst Liverpool have been linked with a host of new players this summer, the name that has occupied much of the headlines in recent days has been Anthony Gordon. The Newcastle winger had been floated as a potential departure from St James' Park in order to help the Toon avoid any financial sanctions.

The Liverpool-born winger contributed 11 goals and 10 assists as Newcastle finished seventh in the Premier League last season. Recent reports even suggested that Gordon proclaimed that he would be “over the moon” with a move to his hometown club.

Despite the obvious appetite from both Liverpool and Gordon, there has been a twist in the tale. Newcastle have recently managed to satisfy their profit and sustainability woes through the sales of Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh. This means that the Tyneside outfit are now a lot less likely to let Gordon leave this summer, forcing the Reds to identify other targets.

Liverpool considering England star as Gordon alternative

As first reported by Caught Offside, Liverpool could consider a move for Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze if they cannot get a deal for Gordon over the line this summer.

Whilst Gordon was Liverpool's top target to bolster their attack, there is no doubt that Eze would be an equal if not better alternative. The 26-year-old featured 27 times for Palace in the Premier League last season, contributing 11 goals and 4 assists. Under the management of new boss Oliver Glasner, Eze has shone as one of the league's brightest stars.

Eze Premier League stats 2023/24 Total per 90 Rank vs attacking mids in comparable leagues Non-penalty goals 0.44 87th percentile Shots total 3.59 95th percentile Successful take-ons 3.02 92nd percentile Shot creating actions 4.82 87th percentile

Not only would Eze be able to contribute an equal output to Gordon, he would also come at a cheaper cost to Liverpool. The report by Caught Offside states that the Toon would want a fee in the region of £75million of Gordon, £15million more than the Palace man's release clause which stands at £60million.

Eze's exploits in South London have also caught the eye of Gareth Southgate with the 26-year-old earning a call-up to the Three Lions' squad for Euro 2024. Whilst Eze has managed just two appearances off the bench during the tournament, the midfielder has earned praise from his teammates, with Arsenal's Bukayo Saka naming the Palace man as someone who has impressed him: “In training, I would say probably Eberechi Eze. He has been class in training. He has impressed me the most, I would say.”

Whilst losing out on Gordon will be a big blow for Slot and Co, it is clear that there are few better alternatives out there than Eze.