With Michael Edwards known for maximising the value of unwanted players in the transfer market, the Reds transfer chief could be beaten at his own game by the agent of a Liverpool talent.

Reds set for summer rebuild under Slot

The latest news out of Anfield surrounds the future of some of the clubs' out of favour stars. Whilst the summer window is still in its early days, the Reds have already been able to shift some deadwood with Thiago, Adrian and Joel Matip all leaving the club upon the expiration of their respective contracts.

With a few hefty wage packets off the books, Edwards and Co look set to open the Reds' chequebook and bolster Arne Slot's squad. Anthony Gordon has been the main name doing the rounds on Merseyside with the former Everton winger linked with a move to Anfield.

The Boyhood Liverpool fan has been valued at £75 million by his current club Newcastle, after providing 21 goal contributions for the Magpies last term.

With the funds to sign the likes of Gordon likely to be provided by further player sales, it now appears that one player's agent is set to make life difficult for the Reds this summer.

Liverpool talent set for exit this summer

As reported by Sport Witness, the local press in Eindhoven are claiming that PSV have identified Liverpool’s Sepp van den Berg as a target for this summer. The report states that the club view the Reds centre back as the perfect replacement for André Ramalho, who is set to depart PSV during the window.

Van den Berg has been linked with a number of clubs so far this summer including Mainz 05, where the young defender spent last season on loan. Southampton were also said to be in for the 22-year-old, however this interest may have cooled following the arrival of Taylor Harwood-Bellis on a permanent deal.

The report by Sport Witness claims that Liverpool want £15 million for the player, a fee that PSV are reportedly not willing to match. This dispute over a transfer fee is where the Dutch champions' links to van den Berg's agent come into play.

Last summer, Jerdy Schouten joined PSV from Serie A outfit Bologna in a move that saw Schouten's agent, Frank Schouten play a key role. Frank declared that Jerdy only wanted to sign for PSV despite interest from numerous clubs, forcing the selling club to bring their price down.

As Frank Schouten also represents van den Berg, the agent and PSV will try and repeat his trick this summer and force Liverpool to sell the young defender for a bargain price despite interest from across Europe.

With Edwards synonymous with making money off unwanted players in order to fund new signings, this move by van den Berg's agent will be sure to frustrate the Reds transfer guru.

Whilst the aim has always been for Liverpool to offload van den Berg this summer, it will not sit well with the higher ups at Anfield if the player's representatives engineer a move away for a cut-rate price.