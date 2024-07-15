With the Arne Slot era firmly underway at Anfield, it appears that the new Liverpool boss is looking towards some of England's Euro 2024 squad to bolster his side.

Liverpool target the Three Lions' top talents

The biggest news out of Anfield recently has been the developing saga around the future of Anthony Gordon. The 23-year-old was first offered to Liverpool at the end of June as his current club Newcastle United sought to solve their PSR concerns. With these financial issues now ironed out, there is no need for the Magpies to sell but Liverpool are still being linked to strike a deal.

With no incentive to let Gordon leave, Newcastle could ask for a reported £75million for the England international this summer. Despite this, it may be the player himself who pushes for a move away from Tyneside with the Merseyside-born star a boyhood Liverpool fan.

If they cannot get a deal for Gordon over the line, his England teammate Eberechi Eze has long been linked with a move to Anfield. A recent report suggested that the Crystal Palace star has a £60million release clause in his contract which would have to be met for the player to leave South London this summer.

With Slot and co clearly keeping a close eye on the Three Lions during their Euro 2024 campaign, it appears that Liverpool have been eyeing up another player who has impressed in an England shirt this summer.

Fabrizio Romano shares Liverpool interest in another England star

As relayed by TBR, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Liverpool have been scouting Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi. Speaking on his Playback Live Show, Romano shed more light on the deal telling viewers:

"Marc Guehi has been linked with Liverpool. I can tell you that Liverpool have been scouting the player for a long time. He's a player they like, for sure.

"But at the moment, I can tell you that Liverpool are not negotiating for Marc Guehi, because at the moment, the situation is quiet around him. Obviously there is the Euros, so after the Euros, we will see the appreciation of Liverpool for the player.

"I can confirm to you, but not only Liverpool - there are also other clubs, for example Arsenal and many others who appreciate the player. But in terms of the bid, in terms of the negotiations, it is a different story."

Guehi, valued at a minimum of £65m, was a vital part of Palace's side last season, featuring 29 times for the Eagles in all competitions. It was his exploits in South London that saw the 24-year-old called up to Gareth Southgate's squad for this summer's tournament where he has gone on to feature in all but one of his nation's games.

With players set to return home from Germany over the course of the next few days, there is every chance that the talks between Guehi and Liverpool could restart and the deal could progress at a rapid rate.