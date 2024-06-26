As the Arne Slot era begins at Anfield, Liverpool appear eager to move on a highly rated talent in order to free up funds for new signings.

Reds set for midfield shake up this summer

The big issue for the incoming Dutchman will be reinforcing the Reds' midfield. Despite the arrival of the likes of Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo last season, much of the Anfield faithful will agree that their side have failed to replace Fabinho, who left Merseyside the previous summer.

The name currently linked with a move to Anfield is Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich. The Germany star is regarded as one of the best in the world in his position and there is no doubt that he would be an excellent addition to the Reds' midfield.

Joining Kimmich on FSG's wishlist is Adrien Rabiot. The Frenchman is a free agent after departing Juventus this summer and would be a cheaper alternative to Kimmich, who would likely fetch a hefty fee.

With fresh faces in the middle of the park clearly a priority, it appears that one midfielder is set to be shown the door at Anfield this summer.

Liverpool look to move on promising midfielder

As first reported on the X account of Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg, Liverpool have held concrete talks with German side RB Leipzig over young midfielder Tyler Morton. The Bundesliga outfit are reportedly pushing for a loan with an option to buy, however the Reds are eager to secure a permanent move for the England youth international.

This latest development follows news that Liverpool had placed a price tag of £20 million on Morton as the 21-year old academy product looks set to become the latest player to depart Anfield this summer. For his part, the youngster can "really imagine" himself in a Leipzig shirt, says Plettenberg.

The news of Morton's sale may come as a shock to some of the Anfield faithful with many fans envisioning the midfielder getting the opportunity to break into the Reds' first team after a successful loan spell with Hull City last season. Morton featured in 39 of the Tigers' league games as Hull fell agonisingly short of the playoff places.

The young midfielder also contributed three goals and five assists during his time in East Yorkshire as the Tigers finished seventh in the Championship table. It was his performances in black and amber that caught the eye of his former boss Liam Rosenior, who sang the midfielder's praises in an interview on the club's website back in November 2023.

“Some of his play, honestly, he can do everything as a midfield player. When we were recruiting in the summer, he fits completely into the way we want to play.

“The beauty with Tyler is he can play deep and he can be just as effective there, but what we’ve seen in training is he can create and score goals."

With Morton clearly well regarded at the MKM Stadium, it may come as a shock to see the midfielder not get a chance to prove his worth at his parent club. Despite this, if Liverpool are to receive the £20 million fee that has been reported, it could go some way to bringing in some of the Reds' top targets this summer.