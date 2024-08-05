With Liverpool now less than two weeks away from their Premier League curtain raiser against Ipswich Town, the Reds look finally ready to enter the transfer market and bring in some fresh faces.

Liverpool look set to bring in new players

Whilst this summer has so far seen no new players arrive at Anfield, the latest rumours suggest that Liverpool could be making some big moves in the latter stages of the window. The name most prominently touted for a move to Merseyside is that of Anthony Gordon, who appears desperate to join the Reds this summer.

The boyhood Liverpool fan was first offered to the Reds as a way to ease the financial concerns of Gordon's current club Newcastle United. Despite the Toon solving their struggles through other means, it appears that Liverpool are now set on bringing the player to Anfield at some point.

The latest development regarding this deal has seen Fabrizio Romano confirm that Liverpool are still interested in signing the England international this summer despite the Magpies insisting on a fee in the region of £75million.

Another of the Three Lions' stars on the Reds' radar is Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi. A report from last month suggested that Arne Slot's side were confident that they could seal a deal for the 24-year-old, although more recent rumours have suggested that Newcastle could be a likely destination for the defender.

With Liverpool's transfer window looking likely to kick off at any moment, it appears that the Reds have made contact over signing a highly-rated young talent.

Mariano Antico, a reporter for major Argentine outlet TyC Sports as well as local Lanus radio in Buenos Aires, has shared an update on Liverpool's interest in Lanus defender Julio Soler.

The Reds view the 19-year-old as a long-term replacement for Andy Robertson and have even gone as far as to make contact with Soler's current side about a potential transfer, which they are "likely" to formalise into an opening bid very soon.

Antico states that Lanus are looking for around £13million for the teenager and it is "very feasible" a deal will be agreed if FSG stump up that number.

On top of his domestic exploits Soler also caught the eye of his national team, making his debut for Argentina's Under 23s side back in June. The 19-year-old was also selected for his country's squad for this summer's Olympic games. Under the management of former Anfield favourite Javier Mascherano, Soler featured four times, grabbing one assist in the process.

With the previously mentioned Robertson still struggling with an injury he sustained during EURO 2024, a new left back may be high on the Reds' list of priorities this summer. Kostas Tsimikas has been a reliable back up in recent seasons, however at 28 years of age, Slot may be in the market for a younger model to support the Scotsman.

With Liverpool likely to take much of their business right up to the August 30th deadline, a deal for Soler could be one to watch as the window enters its final weeks.