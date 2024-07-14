In his first transfer window at the helm at Liverpool, new manager Arne Slot appears eager to bring a number of fresh faces to Anfield ahead of next season's Premier League campaign.

Reds ready moves for new defensive players

The big news out of Anfield surrounds Liverpool's ongoing search for a new central defender. With Virgil van Dijk's future at the club uncertain, the Reds have been moving quickly to assess possible replacements for the Dutchman.

A longstanding target for Liverpool has been Lille teenager Leny Yoro. The 18-year-old is said to be available for £51million this summer, however, it now looks like the Reds' rivals Manchester United could beat them to the signing with the Red Devils now the preferred buyer for the young defender.

With a deal for Yoro potentially off the table, Liverpool have moved on to other targets most recent of which has been Juventus' Gleison Bremer. The Brazilian defender is valued at £59million by his current club with the likes of Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Manchester United also eyeing moves for the player.

Whilst Slot's search for a new centre-back continues for now, the Reds appear to be edging closer towards agreeing a deal for one of their top targets.

Liverpool make progress in quest to sign European defender

As Liverpool's quest to find a new central defender continues, sources have told Caught Offside that the Reds are making progress in negotiations over a potential transfer move for Sporting Lisbon centre-back Goncalo Inacio. The outlet claims that the 22-year-old has a €60million (£52million) release clause in his current deal with the Portuguese champions which Liverpool would have no issue matching.

Caught Offside even goes on to state that Sporting could be willing to compromise on this fee, allowing Inacio to leave for an even lower price this summer. This update follows the news from last month that Liverpool were monitoring the player with this latest development confirming that contact has been made and negotiations are well underway.

Inacio has just returned from representing his country at Euro 2024 where he only managed to make two appearances for Portugal as they fell at the quarter-final stage of the competition. Despite this, the 22-year-old has earned no shortage of acclaim from his current national team coach Roberto Martinez who said of the player:

“Goncalo Inacio has the most sought-after profile in European football. A centre-back, who is left-footed, and plays in the middle, has quality, scores goals and is intelligent.”

Inacio's domestic season saw him play a vital part in Sporting's march to the Liga Portugal title. The central defender featured 49 times for his side in all competitions and managed to find the back of the net on four occasions, showing his ability to be a threat on the goal-scoring front. With proven pedigree on both the domestic and international stage, there is no doubt that Inacio could be the perfect player in Liverpool's defence next season.