Liverpool and FSG, after once again falling short of Manchester City in the race for the Premier League title last season, appear eager to sign a highly-rated attacker that could be the difference for the Reds in the next campaign.

Liverpool set to shape squad in Slot's image

After moving quickly to secure Arne Slot as their new manager, Liverpool have wasted no time entering the transfer market, looking to bring fresh faces to Merseyside.

Related Slot must sell Liverpool ace who'd be their 3rd biggest sale since Coutinho Only Sadio Mane and Fabinho would top this deal since Coutinho was sold for a fortune.

The latest rumours out of Anfield have linked the Reds with a move for a number of young defenders. With Virgil van Dijk's long-term future at the club uncertain and Joel Matip set to leave this summer, Liverpool are looking to secure the future of their back line.

Leny Yoro is one name touted with a move to Merseyside with the LOSC Lille defender linked with a £59million move away from France this summer. Joining Yoro on FSG's wishlist is Italy star Riccardo Calafiori. The Bologna man has caught the attention of numerous clubs during Euro 2024 and could be in line for a £34million move to Liverpool this summer.

Reinforcements further up the pitch have also been linked with Juventus' Adrien Rabiot and German talent Joshua Kimmich both rumoured to be of interest to the Reds. With almost every area of the pitch a priority for Slot and co, it now appears that Liverpool are ready to launch a bid for a highly sought-after attacking player.

Liverpool willing to make Lookman offer

As first reported in Italy, relayed by Sport Witness, Liverpool are one of a number of clubs chasing Atalanta’s Ademola Lookman and the Reds are willing to make a bid close to €60m (£50.7m) for his services.

The outlet cites Chelsea and Manchester United as the other interested parties, meaning that the Reds could have a fight on their hands if they are to get the deal over the line.

Lookman has caught the eyes of numerous clubs this season thanks to his performances for the Bergamo outfit. The Nigerian winger contributed 17 goals and 10 assists over the course of the last campaign, most notably of which was a hat-trick in the Europa League final.

Ademola Lookman stats Serie A 2023/24 Total per 90 Rank vs wingers in comparable leagues Non-penalty Goals 0.52 88th percentile Assists 0.33 91st percentile Shot-creating actions 4.80 99th percentile Successful take-ons 1.85 94th percentile Progressive passes 4.61 94th percentile Interceptions 0.43 91st percentile

Lookman's performance in the final was something of a shock to many English fans who remember the Nigerian for his lacklustre spells with Everton, Leicester and Fulham. Despite this, the 26-year-old has undergone a rebirth in Italy and now looks like one of the continent's top wingers.

Speaking after Atalanta's 3-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen to clinch the Europa League trophy, Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini explained how Lookman had developed over the last twelve months telling the press: "Lookman is a top player today, but he wasn’t before. He was strong but tended to light up in flashes and at other times would disappear from the game."

Regardless of his history in the Premier League, there is no doubt that this new version of Lookman could be an excellent addition to Slot's side.