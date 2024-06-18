As the Arne Slot era begins at Liverpool, it is clear that FSG are eager to give their manager significant backing in the transfer market with the Reds making moves for some of Europe's top talents.

Liverpool set for busy summer in the transfer market

As is common for any team undergoing a massive transition in the dugout, Liverpool are also set to bring a slew of fresh faces to Anfield this summer.

The latest rumours have seen the likes of Real Sociedad's Takefusa Kubo linked with a move to Merseyside. The Japanese winger is said to be available for a fee of just over £50million, a figure not unreasonable for a club of Liverpool's stature.

Also heavily linked with a transfer to Liverpool is Portuguese defender Goncalo Inacio. The 22-year-old currently plies his trade at Sporting CP, however could be set for a move to England this summer.

With a defender clearly high on the Reds' list of priorities this summer, the Premier League side are now stepping up their pursuit of a highly rated European centre back.

Reds set to offer bumper deal for top target

As first reported by Caught Offside, Liverpool look ready to put in a massive offer in their pursuit of Lille defender Leny Yoro. The outlet claims that the Reds are set to put a weekly wage of £125,000 per week on the table in order to secure one of their top targets this summer.

This latest development follows the previous day's news that Liverpool had seen their initial bid of £42million rejected by the French side. It is believed that an offer in the region of £50million will be required in order to tempt the 18-year-old away from his current club.

The Reds are said to face stiff competition from the likes of Manchester United, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain for Yoro's signature. Putting a wage offer on the table this early into the window could be what helps the Merseyside outfit win the race for the highly coveted teenager.

Yoro made 32 league appearances for Lille last season as the French side finished fourth in Ligue 1. The defender also featured heavily during his team's Europa Conference League campaign. Whilst they were eventually knocked out by Aston Villa, Lille made a good account of themselves in the competition, taking the Midlands outfit all the way to a penalty shootout.

Speaking prior to the first leg at Villa Park, Lille boss Paulo Fonseca sang the praises of Yoro, telling the press: "I believe Leny in the next year will be at one of the best clubs in Europe. He started here at 16 with us. He is very ambitious, but very disciplined.

"He grew a lot but he is a kid with a big maturity, with big quality. He's very focused, very concentrated, he wants to learn every day and I have no doubt in modern football he will be one of the best central defenders in the world."

Whilst the race for Yoro's signature looks set to be one of the fiercest of the summer, Liverpool may have just edged in front of their European rivals by offering the teenager a salary that may prove too good to turn down.