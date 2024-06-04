As the Arne Slot era begins on Merseyside, there is no doubt that there will be plenty of changes at Anfield during the transfer window with a number of players set to leave the club.

Liverpool braced for big changes this summer

As the curtain draws on Jürgen Klopp's nine-year spell with Liverpool, his successor looks set to oversee a major rebuild of the playing squad at Anfield.

Improvements will likely be made all over the pitch with recent rumours linking the Reds with a move for Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz. The Brazilian has interest from across the Premier League's top six with Arsenal courting the midfielder for a number of seasons. Valued at around £60million, it would be a major statement if Liverpool are to secure this deal.

Leeds United's Crysencio Summerville is another name linked with a move to Merseyside. Following the West Yorkshire outfit's Wembley heartbreak, it appears almost inevitable that the winger will be leaving Elland Road this summer.

Joining Summerville on Slot's wishlist is reportedly Nice's Khephren Thuram. The midfielder would provide much needed depth in the middle of the park as Liverpool make their return to the Champions League.

Whilst news of incomings will catch the eye of the Liverpool faithful, this summer will also see a number of players shown the door at Anfield with one man making clear his intentions to leave during the transfer window.

Defender "waiting for the green light" to leave Liverpool

As first reported on the X account of Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg, Sepp van den Berg "has clearly informed Liverpool that he wants to leave the club this summer", with a whole host of clubs making contact to find out if a deal is possible.

Plettenberg states that van den Berg's prefence is to remain in Germany with Mainz reportedly interested in keeping the player beyond the expiration of his loan. The journalist states that a fee in the region of £12.5million would be needed to secure a deal and with the 22-year-old commanding a wage of around £9,000 this would also likely have to be matched.

Since arriving from PEC Zwolle in 2019 the defender has only managed four appearances for Liverpool, spending much of his time out on loan. Van den Berg's most recent spell at Mainz saw him make 33 appearances in the Bundesliga as his side avoided the relegation playoff by just two points.

The 22-year-old's best time in England arguably came during a loan spell at Preston. Spending the 2021/22 season with the Lancashire outfit, van den Berg earned significant praise from then manager Alex Neil who branded the player "excellent" after his debut telling the press: "We know Sepp is very good on the ball, he's quick and gives us good size in terms of defending crosses into the box.

"I thought he had a really good performance for his first game, really strong."

After struggling for minutes with his parent club, there is no wonder why van den Berg is pushing for a move away from Merseyside this summer. With the defender playing a key role at Mainz last season, there is every chance that the German club will permanently sign Dutch youth international if he is surplus to requirements this summer.