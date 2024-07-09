Whilst the big news out of the Etihad Stadium centres around the stars who could be leaving the club this summer, Manchester City are also set to join the race to sign an in-demand midfielder.

Guardiola could lose numerous stars this summer

Jack Grealish is the latest name linked with a move away from the Premier League champions with the club reportedly willing to let the winger leave this summer.

A return to Aston Villa appears likely for Grealish as City attempt to recoup a fraction of the £100million fee they spent on the player three years ago. Joining Grealish on the list of potential departures from the Etihad are City stalwarts Ederson and Kevin de Bruyne. The duo are said to have both received big money offers from Saudi Arabia that may be too good to turn down.

With at least some of Pep Guardiola's star players set to leave, the club are set to compete with their closest rivals for a talented midfielder.

Man City have serious interest in PSG player

As reported by Sport Witness, the Uruguayan press are claiming that Man City are making concrete moves to sign PSG midfielder Manuel Ugarte. The outlet states that Manchester United, City and Barcelona have all positioned themselves ready to make a move for the 23-year-old.

Ugarte is currently away with Uruguay at this summer's Copa America, however prior to the tournament, the midfielder made clear his preference to play for United. The arrival of Guardiola's side into the race for the 23-year-old may change Ugarte's mind however, as the promise of Champions League football could be enough to tempt him to the blue half of Manchester.

Ugarte featured 37 times for PSG in all competitions last season as the Ligue 1 outfit once again finished at the summit of French football. During this triumphant campaign, Ugarte stood out as one of the division's best performers in the middle of the park.

Manuel Ugarte Ligue 1 stats 2023/24 Total per 90 Rank vs midfielders in comparable leagues Passes attempted 62 84th percentile Pass completion % 91.2% 96th percentile Tackles 4.57 99th percentile Interceptions 1.86 95th percentile Blocks 1.26 65th percentile

Ugarte's performances for PSG have seen him earn significant plaudits from current boss Luis Enrique who said of the player back in August 2023: “He was magnificent, wonderful, with or without the ball. He recovered balls, pressed very high, intercepted balls. He had a 10/10 performance.”

Whilst numerous clubs have boasted an interest in the Uruguayan, there is also the chance that Ugarte chooses to remain at PSG next season. Ugarte only joined PSG last summer in a £50 million move from Sporting CP, and this figure would likely need to be bettered if the 23-year-old is to leave Paris this summer.

With the future of Man City's midfield looking somewhat uncertain going into next season, bringing Ugarte to the Etihad would be a smart piece of business from Guardiola and Co.