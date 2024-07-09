With attacking reinforcements clearly a high priority for Manchester United this summer, it appears that Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Dan Ashworth are currently discussing new attacking options for the Red Devils.

Zirkzee just the start of United's attacking rebuild

The big news out of Old Trafford this week has been the seemingly imminent arrival of Bologna talisman Joshua Zirkzee. Erik ten Hag's men have long been the favourites to land the Netherlands striker with a recent update from Fabrizio Romano suggesting that all personal terms have now been agreed and Zirkzee has informed his current side of his intention to move to Manchester.

United's quest for attacking talent does not stop with Zirkzee however as the club are currently linked with deals for a number of highly-rated forward players.

Jaden Philogene has been a surprise name that has done the rounds in recent days, but the Red Devils look set to lose out to Ipswich Town for the signature of the English winger. Bologna and Switzerland’s versatile attacker Dan Ndoye is also said to be a target for United with the Swiss press claiming that the 23-year-old's current side are asking for a fee in the region of £21million to secure his services.

With Ratcliffe and Co still targeting forward players, it appears that the club have been having internal discussions over a new striker to support the incoming Zirkzee.

Premier League duo in United's sights

As first reported by The Athletic's Laurie Whitwell, Manchester United have discussed both Brentford’s Ivan Toney and Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin internally as they look to further reinforce their striking options. Whilst talks have not progressed beyond these initial discussions, it is interesting to see a striker still high on the club's list of priorities.

Whilst it is unlikely that Toney would want to come to Old Trafford and be the third-choice option behind Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund, Calvert-Lewin could be enticed with a fresh start in Manchester.

Across his time in the Premier League, Calvert-Lewin has scored 54 goals in 213 appearances, however has struggled for consistency in recent seasons. The 27-year-old managed just 7 goals in the league last season, suggesting that it may be time for him to leave Goodison Park this summer.

Despite his recent issues, when Calvert-Lewin is on form he is among one of the most dangerous strikers in the league. Speaking after the 27-year-old scored twice in a 3-1 win over Chelsea back in 2019, the Premier League's all-time top goalscorer Alan Shearer was quick to praise the striker: “I was hugely impressed with [Calvert-Lewin] today because he absolutely battered the two centre-halves, Zouma and Christensen,

“He didn’t give them a moment’s peace. When you’re a forward, if you can’t win the header then make sure the defender doesn’t win it either. He did it all afternoon."

Whether he arrives as a back-up option or a temporary leading man, United could do a lot worse than an established top flight striker like Calvert-Lewin.