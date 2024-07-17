With fresh forward players at the top of Newcastle United's shopping list this summer, one of the Magpies' higher ups has made an interesting claim about their top target during the window.

Toon target new attacking talents this summer

The main story developing on Tyneside this summer is Newcastle's ongoing hunt for new attacking players. With Callum Wilson linked with an exit from the club and Miguel Almiron expected to be replaced, the Magpies are eager to bolster Eddie Howe's forward line.

One name who has been linked with a move to the Magpies in recent weeks is Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin. The English striker is the subject of interest from numerous clubs with Newcastle reported to have recently put in a fresh bid for the player.

Another player who has been doing the rounds at St James' Park is Italian talent Wilfried Gnonto. The winger looks almost certain to be playing his football away from Leeds United next year with the Toon set to compete with Everton to secure his services.

With Newcastle clearly focused on bringing in new forward players, the Magpies' chief has revealed the exact kind of player that they are looking for this summer.

Journalist drops hints about the Magpies' mystery target

As reported by iNews' Mark Douglas, a recent press sit-down with Darren Eales saw Newcastle's CEO drop some interesting information about the Magpies' transfer strategy this summer.

Since joining Newcastle in July 2022, Eales has played a key role in the Toon's transfer business over the last couple of seasons alongside former sporting director, Dan Ashworth. Speaking at Newcastle's pre-season briefing in Herzogenaurach Germany, Eales said that they plan to "attack" the window and have a "big season".

Elaborating on Eales' plans, Douglas states that: "There are exciting targets being monitored. An international forward is one of those being considered for a vacancy for a dynamic, versatile striker to supplement the lethal Isak".

After finding the back of the net on 21 occasions in the league last season, there is a clear reason why Newcastle are looking to build around Alexander Isak next season. Despite missing 8 league games through injury last season, the Swedish striker still ranked as one of the Toon's top players on the attacking front.

Alexander Isak Premier League stats 2023/24 Total Newcastle Rank Goals 21 1st Successful take-ons 42 3rd Shots on target 36 1st Progressive carries 68 3rd

With the profile of Newcastle's mystery target now known, it can shed some further light on a couple of the targets most recently linked with moves to the club.

Whilst it is cited that the club are specifically looking for a striker, a forward in the mould of Calvert-Lewin would not fit Eales' criteria of dynamic and versatile. Similarly, the previously mentioned Gnonto is too much of a wide man to be the player that the Magpies' CEO is talking about, so perhaps it could be a more versatile option who can fit in along the front three.

One player touted for a move to Tyneside is West Ham and England star Jarrod Bowen. With 20 goals and 10 assists in all competitions last campaign, the 27-year-old certainly fits the bill to be the Toons' target. Despite being a right winger by trade, Bowen spent much of last season playing as a striker as a result of Michail Antonio's injury issues.

Another player that could be on Eales' mind is Bayern Munich's Serge Gnabry. Much like Bowen, the German is a natural winger who is more than comfortable drifitng central when needed.

With Newcastle wanting someone to support Isak rather than replace him, a winger that can play through the middle may be the best option for the Toon as they continue to play coy about their mystery man.