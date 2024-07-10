With the Championship play-offs the likely target for Middlesbrough next season, it looks like Michael Carrick's side are making moves to sign a highly rated midfield talent.

Carrick keen to keep a hold of key players

The big challenge for Middlesbrough will be keeping hold of some of their in-demand stars. Hayden Hackney has earned acclaim for his performances on both the domestic and international stage, with the young midfielder earning a number of caps England's under-21s side.

Given the 22-year-old has previously attracted interest from West Ham, the main question will be whether Boro can retain the services of the Englishman this summer, and if not, how much the club will receive for his sale.

With regard to incomings, this summer's shock move could be a return for Ryan Giles. The left-back spent the 2023/24 season on loan at Hull City and joined the Tigers permanently during this window. Despite this, there is a clear desire for Boro to swoop in and steal the player for themselves.

With Middlesbrough clearly not afraid of poaching from their Championship rivals, the club are now set to make a move for one of the league's best talents.

Boro set to move quickly for Swift

As first reported by Football Insider's Pete O'Rourke, Middlesbrough are poised to make a move for West Brom midfielder John Swift. The midfielder is entering the final year of his contract at The Hawthorns, with the Baggies reportedly willing to cash in on the 29-year-old in order to raise funds for other signings.

Swift made 41 appearances for West Brom in all competitions last season, contributing nine goals and one assist in the process. The midfielder is a player who prides himself on his goalscoring abilities, making him a dangerous asset to almost any side in the division.

Prior to his Hawthorns move, Swift made his name at Reading, where he played 202 games for the Royals. Speaking on the player's quality after a 2-1 victory against Preston North End back in August 2021, former Reading boss Veljko Paunovic was full of praise for Swift, telling the press:

“Swift is super-talented - he showed urgency and wanted to decide the game. It was fantastic execution and vision to play [Lucas] Joao in. Injuries were the main issue for Swift in the past and he has been missed. It’s important to keep him healthy and motivated like he is now.”

Whilst Swift's talent at Championship level cannot be denied, it was once assumed that the midfielder's career would see him become one of the greats of the game.

A product of the illustrious Chelsea academy, Swift caught the eye of the national media after his senior debut for the Blues back in 2014. The Daily Mail dubbed the then-teenager "Chelsea's new Frank Lampard", suggesting that he could go on to emulate the career of the Chelsea and England legend.

Whilst Swift did not go on to have a successful career in the Premier League, there is no denying that he is still among one of the Championship's most talented players and would be a major asset to Carrick's side next season.