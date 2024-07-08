Whilst Chelsea have become synonymous with opening their chequebooks and spending big in the transfer market, it now appears that one player could be leaving the club this summer.

Chelsea agree deals for multiple young stars

Despite the Todd Boehly era having yet to yield any real success for Chelsea, one area they have excelled in is finding and recruiting a slew of very talented young players.

This summer has seen the theme continue with a number of highly-rated teenagers making the move to the Premier League club. One signing that looks close to completion is a deal for Boca Juniors sensation Aaron Anselmino. The 19-year-old is set to have a medical in London soon after completing a roughyl £20 million move from Boca.

19-year-old Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel is another young player in the Blues' sights with the club eager to prise the young talent away from Germany this summer.

Whilst the strategy of Boehly and Co clearly centres around signing young players, it seems that one high potential player could be leaving Stamford Bridge this summer.

Chukwuemeka wanted by European giants

As first reported by Caught Offside, AC Milan are ready to start transfer negotiations over the signing of Chelsea midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka. The outlet claims that the midfielder, who has a £40m release clause, is primarily a loan target, however the Serie A runners-up would be willing to insert a clause to buy the 20-year-old into any agreement.

This development follows news from last month that Milan were interested in agreeing a loan-to-buy deal for the midfielder, however they had yet to ready serious talks until now.

Caught Offside now reports that Milan are ready to open negotations and are willing to pay around £20 million for the 20-year-old, a far cry from the exit clause inserted into his current deal at Stamford Bridge. It is understood that Chukwuemeka currently favours staying at Chelsea despite his playing time being limited in recent seasons.

Chukwuemeka arrived in West London in a £20 million move from Aston Villa back in 2022. The 20-year-old has managed just 27 appearances for the Blues across his two seasons with the club as he has struggled for gametime in Chelsea's midfield.

Despite his recent issues, Chukwuemeka arrived at Stamford Bridge with high expectations. Upon leaving Villa Park, former Villans' boss Steven Gerrard spoke highly of the then teenager, telling the press: "I really enjoyed working with Carney, he’s obviously a big talent, someone who’s got big potential,

"I think the Academy boys and when we came in, we worked ever so hard to work on his development and shape him, try and polish him up, so Chelsea are getting a big talent."

Whilst it is uncertain what the future holds for Chukwuemeka, it is clear that if his ambition is for more game time he will likely have to leave Chelsea this summer.