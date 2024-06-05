After falling agonisingly short of European football last season, this summer will see Newcastle United attempt to bolster their squad in their bid to disrupt the Premier League's top six once again.

Magpies eye midfield reinforcements

In their quest to better last season's seventh-placed finish, Newcastle are set to once again spend big in the transfer market. The Magpies' priority may have to be to find a replacement for Bruno Guimaraes, who could leave the North East this summer. With it appearing likely that the Brazilian's £100million release clause will be met by at least one of the interested parties, Newcastle are already lining up potential alternatives to the 26-year-old.

One name on the Magpies' shortlist is Atalanta midfielder Ederson who is valued at around £42million. Newcastle are also said to be interested in a move for Nottingham Forest star Morgan Gibbs-White with the 24-year-old a target during the January transfer window.

Another player that the Magpies are keeping an eye on is Danish midfielder Matt O'Riley. Newcastle reportedly sent scouts to watch the current Celtic man last month with the midfielder's 18 goals and 13 assists this season catching the eye of those at the top of the club.

With a new man in the middle of the park high on the list of PIF's priorities, it appears that Newcastle are throwing their hat into the ring to sign an in-demand talent.

Newcastle could spend £60million to get Koopmeiners

As reported by Sport Witness, the Italian press are stating that Newcastle United could offer £60million for Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners this summer. Whilst there is not yet a formal bid from the North East club, the media state that Newcastle "have a big pot of money to spend" this summer, with Atalanta believing that they are one of the few clubs who can afford the Dutchman.

If the Magpies are to launch a campaign to sign the midfielder they will not be short of competition. The Italian media report "that Atalanta are facing endless phone-calls regarding the player" with the assumption being that Newcastle are among those interested parties.

Whilst they may face an uphill battle to get the deal over the line, Newcastle will be getting a quality player if they can secure the services of Koopmeiners. The midfielder's stats for last season saw him contribute 15 goals and 7 assists in all competitions as Atalanta lifted the Europa League trophy and finished fourth in the league.

Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini sang the praises of Koopmeiners after the midfielder scored a brace in a 2-2 draw versus Juventus back in March, telling the press: "Koopmeiners has been improving year on year, he is evolving so well and is also very versatile.

“He can play as a deep-lying midfielder, in front of the defence and when he joined us from the Netherlands was playing sometimes as a central defender. I spotted he had an eye for goal and moved him to a more advanced role."

If Newcastle are to be in receipt of a hefty fee for the likes of Guimaraes this summer, there are few better options than a player of Koopmeiner's quality.