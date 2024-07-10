After missing out on European football last season, Newcastle United have their sights on a young star who they hope can aid them in their quest to break into the Premier League's top four once again next year.

Howe may need new midfielders this summer

Throughout the months leading up to the transfer window opening, the story that made most of the headlines in Newcastle centred around the future of Bruno Guimaraes. Whilst interest in the Brazilian has cooled off in recent weeks, the most recent rumours saw the midfielder linked with a move to Liverpool.

More recent news suggests that Guimaraes' midfield partner Joelinton could also be on the move this summer. A report in Turkish media claimed that Galatasaray are looking to sign the striker-turned-midfielder during the window, though the club had yet to receive a response from the Magpies.

Sean Longstaff is also said to be on his way out of St James' Park this summer, with Premier League new boys Leicester City reportedly eyeing up a move for the Englishman. With many of Newcastle's midfielders linked with moves away this summer, it appears that the Toon have started their search to replace these players in Eddie Howe's side.

Newcastle join the race for Juventus talent

As first reported by Sport Witness, Newcastle are set to race fellow Premier League sides Leicester City and Aston Villa to sign Juventus midfielder Matias Soule. The outlet claims that Newcastle and Villa have included the 21-year-old in their target list, while Leicester have already had a bid rejected for the Argentina youth international.

According to the report, the Foxes saw their bid of €25m (£21.1m) rejected by the Italian giants, who are said to be holding out for a fee in the region of €40m (£35m). With no indication as to whether Leicester will increase their offer, now appears to be the perfect opportunity for one of the other two clubs to swoop in and sign the player.

Soule was a standout player for Juventus last season, scoring 11 goals in 36 league appearances for the Turin outfit. During the campaign, the 21-year-old was utilised as a midfielder and right-winger, showing his versatility in multiple areas of the pitch.

Matias Soule Serie A stats 2023/24 Total per 90 Rank* Non-penalty goals 0.17 89th percentile Shots total 2.22 96th percentile Progressive carries 3.32 97th percentile Successful take-ons 2.94 99th percentile Touches 2.94 94th percentile *Rank vs midfielders in comparable competitions, as per FBref

Whilst Soule would be a quality acquisition for the Magpies, the report by Sport Witness suggests that it will be a fight to bring him to Tyneside. The outlet states that the Italian press has claimed that "everyone is crazy" about the Argentina U21 international, with Bundesliga winners Bayer Leverkusen also mentioned as a potential destination for the player.

With Juventus making it clear what it will take to part ways with Soule, it is now down to how serious Newcastle's interest is and how quickly they can move to get a deal done.