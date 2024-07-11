With the summer transfer window now in full swing, Newcastle United are interested in a move for a winger who could be an exciting addition to Eddie Howe's side.

Eddie eyes attacking reinforcements

The biggest story currently doing the rounds on Tyneside surrounds the future of Anthony Gordon. The England international is attracting attention from numerous Premier League sides, with Liverpool currently looking like the most likely destination for the Merseyside-born star.

In terms of incomings, the Magpies appear to be the latest team linked with a move for Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville. Mainz winger Brajan Gruda is another name rumoured to be making a move to Tyneside, with the Magpies currently battling with Bundesliga titans Bayern Munich for the exciting talent's signature.

With a new winger clearly high on PIF's list of targets, it appears that the Magpies have set their sights on a wide-man who English fans will be well aware of.

Toon target move for Barcelona forward

As first reported by Football Insider's Wayne Veysey, Newcastle United have registered their interest in signing Barcelona’s Raphinha. The Toon are said to be in the market for a new winger this summer and view the Brazilian winger as a perfect option going into next season.

Whilst the outlet claims that the Magpies are interested in a deal for the 27-year-old, it states that a deal between Newcastle and the Catalan giants is not close at this stage. Despite this, there is a good chance that Raphinha will be shown the door, owing to the meteoric rise of 16-year-old Lamine Yamal.

The Brazilian was limited to just 28 league appearances last season, only completing a full 90 minutes on a handful of occasions. Even amid his lack of consistent game time, Raphinha managed to contribute 6 goals and 9 assists over the course of the previous campaign.

Former Barcelona boss Xavi picked up on the 27-year-old's quality despite his limited minutes, branding the winger an "extraordinary player" during a press conference in February 2023.

And despite his somewhat lacklustre period with Barcelona, English fans will best remember Raphinha for his performances with Leeds United, which earned the Brazilian his £55million move to Camp Nou in the first place.

Raphinha played 67 games for the Elland Road outfit, scoring 17 goals and contributing 12 assists whilst the Whites shone under the management of Marcelo Bielsa. It was his exploits in West Yorkshire that led to Barcelona and Brazil legend Ronaldinho asking his former side to sign the player, saying that he "would very much like him to come [to Barcelona], he has a lot of quality".

Whilst Ronaldinho did get his wish to see Raphinha play in Catalonia, his time in Barcelona has not gone to plan, and the Brazilian is likely to be on his way out this summer. If Newcastle are serious about signing the player, the Toon could get a great deal for the 27-year-old and bring him back to England.