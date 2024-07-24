After missing out on European football last season, Newcastle United look set to use this summer to give Eddie Howe a squad ready to once again compete for the Premier League's top six.

The Toon target attacking reinforcements

Throughout the early passages of the summer window, the story that has dominated the headlines on Tyneside has surrounded the future of Anthony Gordon. The winger only arrived at St James' Park in a £45million move from Everton in January 2023 but is now attracting interest from numerous sides from the Premier League's top six.

In anticipation of Gordon's exit, the Toon have seemingly started to look at potential replacements for the England international. The recent names that have been touted for a move to Newcastle are that of Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto. The Leeds United duo could leave Elland Road this summer after the Whites failed to gain promotion from the Championship.

With the Magpies still on the search for attacking talent, it looks like the club have submitted a bid to sign a highly-rated forward.

Newcastle make offer for Argentina attacker

As relayed by Sport Witness, the Italian press are claiming that Newcastle have made an attempt to sign Fiorentina’s Nicolas Gonzalez. The outlet states that the Magpies presented a bid to the Serie A outfit via an intermediary a few days ago which fell below Fiorentina's valuation of the player.

Whilst the report does not go as far as to reveal the value of the bid, it is said to be way less than the £35million offer made by fellow Premier League side Brentford back in the summer of 2023. It is added that Newcastle's offer is seen as a starting point for negotiations with the potential departure of Miguel Almiron set to raise funds to up the offer for Gonzalez.

Gonzalez has just come off the back of a strong campaign for Fiorentina that saw the 26-year-old find the back of the net 12 times in the league. Throughout the course of the previous campaign, the Argentine attacker ranked highly for his attacking output.

Nicolas Gonzalez Serie A stats 2023/24 Total per 90 Rank vs wingers in comparable competitions Non-penalty goals 0.52 97th percentile Total shots 3.95 99th percentile Aerials won 3.01 99th percentile Touches (attacking penalty area) 6.26 86th percentile Progressive passes 4.70 71st percentile

Whilst Gonzalez's goal tally is impressive, what is most striking is his ability to win the ball in the air. Standing at a little over 5 foot 9 inches, the attacker is still able to beat much taller players to the ball. The physical side of Gonzalez's game was something that was noted by his former coach Tim Walters who said of the player:

"He's always looking to get in behind, and is strong in the one-on-ones. I can always count on him."

Whilst Newcastle will no doubt have to up their offer to bring Gonzalez to Tyneside this summer, the player could prove a massive asset to Howe's side next season, making this one to watch.