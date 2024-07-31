After failing to clinch European football last season, Newcastle United are looking to bring a new striker to the club to help bolster their attack ahead of the next Premier League season.

The Toon face uncertainty up top this summer

Whilst the arrival of fresh faces will likely dominate the headlines on Tyneside this summer, arguably the best bit of business Newcastle can do is to keep an existing star at the club. Alexander Isak has been the subject of interest from multiple clubs during the window and keeping him at St James' Park would be a massive win for Eddie Howe's side.

The team most commonly linked with a move for the Swedish striker is Chelsea. The West London outfit have been chasing Isak for some time and look eager to get the deal done before the window shuts at the end of next month.

Whilst Isak looks likely to remain on Tyneside however, one more probable departure is that of Callum Wilson. The striker is currently recovering after a minor back procedure, but his exit from St James' Park is still an expected one. The Englishman has had his moments in a Newcastle shirt but is now tipped to be moved on during the summer window.

With the future of the Toon's current striking options hanging in the balance, the club look to be one of the front-runners to sign a highly rated centre forward.

Newcastle in two-way race for Serie A star

As first reported by Sport Witness, the Italian press are claiming that Newcastle and Everton are the probable destinations for Salernitana striker Boulaye Dia this summer. The outlet states that it is "increasingly likely" that the 27-year-old will be playing his football in the Premier League next season.

The Italian press had also included West Ham United and Brentford as potential suitors, but Sport Witness dismisses these links. Despite the Hammers' need for a new number nine, a previous report had already ruled them out and Brentford are unlikely to spend big on another striker after signing Igor Thiago from Club Brugge.

With the aforementioned Wilson likely to be shown the door this summer, the outlet specifically cites that the Toon could be looking at the 27-year-old as an alternative to the English forward.

Whichever of Everton or Newcastle ultimately ends up landing Dia will no doubt have a more than capable striker on their hands too. The Senaglese forward found the back of the net on 18 occasions last season after notching 16 times the season before. Despite Dia's performances last season, Salernitana finished rock bottom in Serie A on just 17 points.

With Dia presumably not eager to ply his trade in the Italian second division next season, the Magpies could take advantage of the striker's predicament and land a quality player at a reasonable price.