After failing to secure promotion from the Championship last season, Norwich City are poised to bring in a player with experience of getting out of England's second tier.

Norwich make first move of the summer

After losing out in the playoff semi-finals last season, Norwich wasted no time parting company with David Wagner and installing a new coach in the form of former Nordsjælland manager Johannes Hoff Thorup. With a new man in the dugout, the Canaries are now looking to refresh the playing squad.

The first man through the door at Carrow Road was José Córdoba, who joined the East Anglian outfit from Levski Sofia. The Panamanian defender arrived for a rumored €3.65million (£3million) fee, making him Thorup's first signing as the Canaries' boss.

With their first deal of the summer complete, Norwich have started to look at other targets including Palmeiras youngster Vanderlan. Whilst this move has not progressed beyond an initial interest, it appears that the Canaries are now about to close in on a deal to sign a highly-rated young player set to leave his club this summer.

Canaries close in on deal for Doyle

As first reported by Football Insider's Wayne Veysey, Norwich are closing in on a deal to sign Callum Doyle after the defender was given the green light to leave Man City this summer. The outlet claims that the 20-year-old is valued by his parent club at around the £15 million mark.

This development is backed up by a report from BBC Sport which states that the deal in question is a one-year loan that will see Doyle spend the duration of next season at the East Anglian outfit, although it is not clear if there is an option or requirement to sign him for £15m next summer.

Despite spending his youth career with Man City, the defender is yet to make a senior appearance for the club, instead being shipped out on loan to various Championship clubs.

The last campaign saw Doyle play for Leicester City, featuring 23 times in all competitions as the Foxes returned to the Premier League at the first time of asking. Over the course of last season, Doyle stood out as a modern central defender who was comfortable on the ball and even able to fill in as a left back when required.

Callum Doyle Championship stats 2023/24 Total per 90 Rank vs defenders in comparable competitions Shots total 0.97 84th percentile Passes attempted 79.18 97th percentile Progressive passes 7.84 99th percentile Tackles 3.06 90th percentile Blocks 1.57 81st percentile Shot-creating actions 2.46 81st percentile

From the table above it is clear that Doyle is a defender who is just as comfortable starting attacks as he is stopping them. The 20-year-old's quality was noted by former England youth coach Ian Foster who described the player as "excellent".

Even if he is a Norwich City player for just one season, there is no doubt that Doyle will be a vital part of the Canaries' side next season as they look to go one better and achieve promotion to the Premier League.