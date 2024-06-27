As Norwich City prepare for another season of Championship football, the Canaries are eager to use their links with a Brazilian club to bring a highly rated young player to Carrow Road.

Norwich ready to rebuild after playoff disappointment

As soon as the final whistle confirmed their playoff semi-final loss to Leeds United, Norwich wasted no time parting company with David Wagner and entering the market for a new manager. Johannes Hoff Thorup was the man that the Canaries landed on with the former Nordsjælland manager signing a three-year deal with the club.

With a new name in the dugout at Carrow Road, attention has now turned towards regenerating the Canaries' playing squad. Norwich's recent retained list has seen a number of out of favour players shown the door at Carrow Road in order to make space for new signings.

Players departing Norwich 2023/24 Danny Batth Ben Gibson Dimitris Giannoulis Sam McCallum Jon McCracken Sydney van Hooijdonk (returning to Bologna after loan)

The Canaries also look set to face interest from other clubs in a number of key players - The Turkish press have recently reported that Trabzonspor have made an opening offer for Norwich City midfielder Marcelino Nunez. The £4 million rated Chilean could be drawn by the promise of European football and depart East Anglia this summer.

And as one Norwich star is linked with an exit, the club are making first contact to bring in a young defender who has previously been linked to some of Europe's top clubs.

Canaries make swoop for South American youngster

As first reported by Sport Witness, the Brazilian press are claiming that Norwich are reportedly interested in Palmeiras youngster Vanderlan. The outlet have stated that the Canaries have made the first contact in order to find out the conditions for a deal to bring the 21-year-old to Carrow Road.

With the Brazilian club expecting to lose Vanderlan during this window, Norwich are hoping to use their open communication channel with Palmeiras to tip the scales in their favour. The Canaries dealt with the club last summer when they signed Pedro Lima on a loan deal.

Lima's time in East Anglia fell flat with the player struggling to crack the Norwich first team, making just 14 appearances for Norwich's Under 21s. Despite his struggles for senior game time, it is hoped that pathway will be enough to convince Vanderlan to make the move to Norwich this summer

If Vanderlan is to make the move to Carrow Road it would be a serious coup for the Canaries, with the young defender previously linked with moves to both Chelsea and AC Milan. The latter link saw the 21-year-old named by Fabrizio Romano as a player that the Serie A outift appreciated back in this year's January transfer window.

With high profile sides likely to reignite their pursuit for the Brazilian this summer, it could be the promise of greater game time at Carrow Road that causes Vanderlan to reject the Champions League in favour of a move to the Championship.