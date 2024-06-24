With last season's financial struggles hopefully behind them, Nottingham Forest now look set to return for a teenage talent that they have been interested in for some time.

Nuno wants to bring young stars to City Ground

The latest rumours out of the City Ground suggest that Forest want to sign Archie Stevens from Rangers. The 18-year-old winger also has interest from Wolverhampton Wanderers, Manchester United and West Ham United, meaning that there could be a bidding war for his services.

Joining Stevens on Nuno Espírito Santo's wishlist is Stade Brestois left-back Bradley Locko. The £17 million-rated 22-year-old also has suitors from across the Premier League meaning that Forest could once again face a battle to get their man.

Rounding off the most recent names linked with a move to Forest is 17-year-old striker Riquelme Fillipi. Forest have reportedly tabled an official proposal of just over £4million for the player. With young players clearly the priority this summer, Forest have now returned for a talent that they have previously moved for.

Forest submit fresh offer for Celtic gem

As first reported by Football Insider's Wayne Veysey, Forest are readying a new offer for Celtic forward Rocco Vata. Sources have told the outlet that the Glasgow outfit have already rejected bids for the 19-year-old from Forest, who appear eager to secure the services of the young winger.

Football Insider also reports that Watford and Bolgona are eyeing up a move for the Ireland youth international, perhaps suggesting the reason why Forest seem desperate to get a deal done quickly.

Vata is highly rated at Parkhead, however has struggled for opportunities to break into the first team. The 19-year-old played just three league minutes for the Celtic first team last season as his side lifted the Scottish Premiership. Whilst opportunities with the senior team have been at a premium, Vata has shone in the Celtic B team, scoring 12 goals in just 15 league games.

Despite struggling for game time in the league, Vata did manage to get his first senior goal during Celtic's 5-0 cup win over Buckie Thistle back in January.

Speaking after the game, Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers spoke on Vata's limited opportunities as well as speculation about his future telling the press: “He is a talent and it depends what the mentality is with him and his representatives.

“He is 18 and I don’t need players ready at 18 unless they are real, real special talents. At 20 or 21 they need to be ready. But you can see he has tools, and this can be a really good place for him to develop.

“It was nice for him to get his goal because that’s a good feeling and he has been here a long time as a young player and he has strengths we could develop."

Whilst Rodgers was quick to sing the praises of the 19-year-old he stopped just short of suggesting that Vata would be in for any more game time at Parkhead. It is perhaps this desire for first team football that will push Vata away from Celtic and towards Forest this summer.