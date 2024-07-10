After previous windows were hamstrung by financial sanctions, it now appears that Nottingham Forest can finally open their chequebook this summer.

Forest finally ready to splash the cash

The latest news out of the City Ground has centred around some of the fresh faces linked with a move to Nuno Espírito Santo's side. Indeed, Kelechi Iheanacho is the latest name who could be making his way to Nottingham, with the former Leicester City striker currently a free agent after failing to agree a new contract at the King Power stadium.

If they are to agree a deal for the Nigerian striker they will have to stave off interest from Champions League side Aston Villa.

The big question for the summer however will be whether Morgan Gibbs-White will remain at the club next season. Whilst rumours of the midfielder's departure have cooled off in recent weeks, there is still every chance that the once linked Tottenham Hotspur could reignite their interest in the player.

With Forest finally ready to spend big on new players this summer, it appears that the club have been linked with a big-money move for a new defender.

Forest ready to spend big to get target

As reported by French football news website Foot01, a report in The Athletic on Monday claimed that Forest are very interested in a deal for Lyon defender Jake O'Brien. The outlet goes on to claim that Forest's interest is so great that the club are willing to spend the £30million figure that Lyon owner John Textor wants for the player.

This figure is seen as a "crazy" fee by the French outlet, who describe it as a massive increase on the rumoured £1million figure that Lyon spent to sign O'Brien from Crystal Palace just one year ago.

This news comes just days after the two clubs agreed a £27million transfer for Forest defender Moussa Niakhate to join Lyon. With the two clubs now in communication with one and another, it feels highly likely that they will be able to strike up another deal.

O'Brien has enjoyed something of a meteoric rise since he joined the French outfit from Crystal Palace last summer. In his maiden campaign for Lyon, the Irish defender featured 32 times in all competitions, cementing himself as an important part of the side that finished sixth in Ligue 1 last season.

The 23-year-old's exploits on the domestic stage earned O'Brien his first caps for the Irish national team in June 2024. Speaking on O'Brien's development, Ireland's interim coach John O'Shea spoke highly of the player. telling the press: “As I think Jake mentioned himself, the growth he’s had in terms of his footballing knowledge over the last year to 18 months has been fantastic.

“He has settled in well into the group. The level he is playing at is really high. But obviously the level of competition we have in that area of the pitch is very good, so just carry on with what he is doing, hopefully."

With Niakhate on his way out of the City Ground, signing O'Brien would be an excellent move from Forest ahead of next season.