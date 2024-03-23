Owing to a recent four-point deduction under profit and sustainability rules, Nottingham Forest now find themselves in the Premier League's relegation zone. With Evangelos Marinakis' ability to spend significantly hamstrung, free agents will be vital if they are to improve this summer.

Forest braced for firesale this summer

With the need to balance the books the most pressing matter at the City Ground, a host of Forest's top talents are set for a move away this summer.

It has already been claimed that Morgan Gibbs-White is the most likely candidate to depart, with West Ham United reportedly interested in negotiating a deal for the 24-year-old. The midfielder has been a vital part of Nuno Espirito Santo's team this season, but he may now need to be sold in order to avoid further sanctions.

It has also been reported that several clubs are interested in poaching Forest defender Murillo. The 21-year-old only arrived from Corinthians last summer, though he now boasts interest from Liverpool, as well as a number of other top sides.

Whilst both players could command significant fees, the money earned from these deals will be used to cover existing losses rather than fund new signings. With this in mind, free agents will be Marinakis' market of choice, with Forest already making an approach for one player with an expiring contract.

Forest in for highly rated free agent

As first reported by Sport Witness, Nottingham Forest are set to enter the race to sign Mainz 05’s Leandro Barreiro. This comes after claims in the Portuguese press suggested that the English side have joined Benfica and a host of Bundesliga clubs in the battle to secure the services of the 24-year-old.

Barreiro has been at Mainz since his days as a youth player, however, he now looks to force a move away from the club after failing to agree a new deal.

The Luxembourg international has been an important part of Mainz's fight for survival in the German top flight, with the midfielder featuring in all but three of their Bundesliga games this season. Barreiro is better suited to a defensive-midfield role, though he has found the back of the net on two occasions this season, including a vital strike in his side's 2-0 victory over RB Leipzig back in November.

Leandro Barreiro Stats Last 365 Days Total per 90 Percentile* Non-Penalty Goals 0.14 80th percentile Touches 2.48 89th percentile Tackles 2.44 77th percentile Interceptions 1.58 88th percentile Aerials Won 1.57 80th percentile *compared to other midfielders in top competitions

During his numerous seasons in the Bundesliga, Barreiro has also had the opportunity to represent his country, making 52 appearances for the Luxembourg senior team and scoring two goals for his nation. It was a performance in his national colours back in 2023 that caught the eye of journalist Bence Bocsák. The journalist took to his X account to brand Barreiro as "one of the most underrated midfielders at the moment".

With Forest unlikely to open the chequebook this summer, securing highly rated free agents will be their way out of further trouble and a potential route to success.