After falling agonisingly short in both the Scottish Premiership and cup, Rangers will use the transfer window to bolster Philippe Clement's squad and attempt to close the gap with their closest rivals.

Clement wants to use summer to close gap on rivals

The most recent rumours out of Ibrox have linked Rangers with moves for experienced players. Norwich City's Kenny McLean is one name in the sights of Clement and co with the boyhood Rangers fan eager to make the move to Glasgow.

Young talents are also high on Rangers' shopping list with the club holding talks with Middlesbrough striker Ajay Matthews after he chose to leave his current club this summer. Rangers are also said to be keen on signing Motherwell forward Theo Bair, however the club will have to face off with Celtic for his signature.

With a slew of fresh faces set to arrive at Ibrox this summer, Rangers have now been linked with a move for a sought after free agent.

Rangers check on big money free agent

As first reported by HITC, Rangers are among numerous clubs that have checked on Ryan Sessegnon. The outlet states that the Ibrox outfit are joined by Fulham, Leeds United, Galatasaray, Fenerbahce, Real Betis, Monza, Como and Atalanta in their pursuit of the former Tottenham man.

HITC also claims that the club furthest along in the race to sign the 24-year-old are West Ham, who have reportedly made more serious enquiries about bringing the left back to the London Stadium this summer.

Sessegnon was released from Spurs at the end of last season after the Englishman struggled to break into Ange Postecoglou's squad playing just seven senior minutes over the course of the campaign. The 24-year-old also suffered a string of unfortunate injuries that saw him sidelined for much of the season.

The full back first arrived in North London back in 2019 in a £25 million transfer from Fulham. Sessegnon earned his move off the back of the 2017/18 season which saw the then 17-year-old pick up the accolades of both Championship Player of the Season and Young Player of the Season. The Englishman contributed 15 goals and 6 assists over the course of that campaign.

Whilst Sessegnon long looked like a future England international, the 24-year-old struggled with the step-up to the Premier League. Speaking back in 2019, former Fulham boss Scott Parker spoke on Sessegnon's challenges but also obvious quality telling the press: "It's a different challenge for him, it's been a little bit up and down, anyone would expect the same, that's what happens - you have blips. He's an unbelievable talent."

Sessegnon's most recent contract with Spurs saw him command a weekly wage of £55,000 per capology, however it is likely that the clubs queueing up for his signature will offer a slightly lower pay packet.

Whilst Sessegnon has not hit the heights that many envisioned he would, Rangers could get themselves a steal by bringing in a free agent that could still end up going right to the very top.