After having to watch their closest rivals lift both the Scottish Premiership and Scottish Cup last season, Rangers now appear determined to give Philippe Clement the players that can take them back to the top of Scottish football next season.

The latest rumour out of Ibrox suggests that Rangers are making a move for high-profile free agent Ryan Sessegnon. The former Tottenham Hotspur man has attracted interest from numerous clubs including Fulham, Leeds United, Galatasaray, Fenerbahce, Real Betis, Monza, Como and Atalanta, meaning that securing his services is going to be far from straight forward.

Joining Sessegnon on Rangers' shortlist is Norwich City midfielder Kenny McLean. The 32-year-old is a boyhood Rangers fan and he recently described the opportunity to play at Ibrox as "pretty special". With two years left on his existing deal at Carrow Road it may take a significant offer to convince McLean to move to Glasgow.

Rangers are also using the transfer window to look towards the future with the Ibrox outfit among a host of clubs who want to sign Middlesbrough striker Ajay Matthews. The 16-year teenager has interest from numerous teams meaning that Rangers will face something of a contest to get the deal over the line.

With one eye in the Rangers' recruitment team clearly looking for the next generation of Ibrox stars, the clubs have now entered the race to sign another highly-rated young player.

Rangers interested in Moroccan winger

As first reported by Sport Witness, the Dutch press are claiming that Rangers have already expressed an interest in signing Couhaib Driouech. The Ibrox outfit are said to be joined by Eredivisie champions PSV Eindhoven and French outfit RC Lens in the race to secure the services of the Morocco youth international, who was born in Netherlands.

The current Excelsior Rotterdam star has caught the eye of these clubs following a season that saw the 22-year-old contribute 8 goals and 8 assists in all competitions.

Driouech was also able to add to his international team caps featuring on numerous occasions for Morocco's Under 23s side, taking his total tally of appearances for his nation to nine.

The feature of the 22-year-old's game that will most excite the Ibrox faithful will be Driouech's pace. According to the official Eredivise website, the winger ranked second only to on loan Feyenoord star Yankuba Minteh for top speed last season (34.79 km/h) whilst also completing the second most sprints in the division.

Whilst the Moroccan is predominantly a left-winger, Driouech is just as comfortable playing on the right as he did on five occasions last season, scoring once and assisting twice from this position. Driouech's versatility would be a massive asset to Clement as Rangers once again compete on both domestic and continental stages next season.

With PSV having a bid in the region of £1.5million rejected by Excelsior Rotterdam in January, it is likely that Rangers will have to exceed this fee if they are to bring the winger to Ibrox. Whilst the Dutch champions will once again return for their man this summer, the window is now open for Rangers to enter the race and get a deal over the line.