Highlights Reds eyeing Gordon and Guehi with determination

Pursuit of Inacio shows Liverpool's ambition

Koopmeiners could be key acquisition for Liverpool

As Arne Slot enters his first transfer window as Liverpool manager, it appears that the Reds' new boss is eager to bring one of his former players to Anfield this summer.

Reds ready to make moves for new players

The latest news out of Anfield centres around their pursuit of a number of highly-rated players. Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon has been the name most commonly touted for a move to Merseyside with the boyhood Liverpool fan still linked with a move despite the Magpies' reluctance to sell this summer.

Gordon's England teammate Marc Guehi is seen as a target for Liverpool with the Reds said to be confident in their ability to sign the Crystal Palace man before the window closes. Despite their interest in a deal for the defender, it is claimed that the Reds will have to fork out at least £65million to lure him away from South London.

Outside their pursuit of the England duo, the Reds are eyeing up a move for Portugal and Sporting Lisbon star Goncalo Inacio. A report from last week claimed that Liverpool are making progress in negotiations over a potential transfer for the central defender.

With FSG targeting new talents in all areas of the pitch, it appears that Liverpool have moved to the front of the queue in their pursuit of a sought-after international midfielder.

Liverpool in pole position for former Slot star

As relayed by Paisley Gates, the Italian press are claiming that Liverpool are leading the race of Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners.

Koopmeiner's preference had long been a move to Juventus, however the outlet states that Atalanta's asking price of around €60million (£50million) has proven too high for the Italian giants. With the 26-year-old's first choice now seemingly out of the race, it could open the door for Liverpool to seal the deal.

The scales could also be tipped in the Anfield outfit's favour thanks to Slot's links to Koopmeiners. Slot was the Dutchman's coach at AZ Alkmaar meaning that the pair already have an established relationship with each other.

If Liverpool are to get a deal for Koopmeiners over the line they would be landing a quality player that could be tipped to hit the ground running in the Premier League. The 26-year-old made 34 league appearances for Atalanta last season, contributing 12 goals and five assists in the process.

Teun Koopmeiners Serie A stats 2023/24 Total per 90 Ranks vs attacking mids in comparable competitions Non-penalty goals 0.34 84th percentile Progressive passes 5.79 98th percentile Passes attempted 48.61 94th percentile Clearances 1.20 89th percentile Blocks 1.13 75th percentile

As shown in the table above, Koopmeiners is a midfielder that is an asset in all areas of the pitch. Standing at 6 ft 1, the Dutchman is a physical presence in the middle of the park who also boasts a unique eye for a goal.

With Liverpool now seemingly the front-runners for his signature, it could be a massive statement of intent from Slot and co if they can get this deal over the line before the window closes.