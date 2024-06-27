After an incredible end to the season saw Sheffield Wednesday stave off relegation from the Championship, the Owls are hoping to reward Danny Rohl with a slew of new players.

Wednesday wasting no time with summer signings

The latest news out of Hillsborough has linked the Owls with a move for Plymouth Argyle wing-back Mickel Miller. Wednesday are said to be plotting a move for the 28-year-old, who will be available on a free transfer when his current deal expires at the end of this month.

If Wednesday are to get a deal for Miller over the line he would join a number of players who have already made the move to South Yorkshire. The Owls are clearly eager to use the free agent market, signing out of contract stars Ben Hamer and Max Lowe. The former leaves Watford after 21 appearances for the Hornets last season while Lowe becomes one of just a handful of players to move to Wednesday from Sheffield United.

Joining Lowe and Hamer at Hillsborough is former Southampton player Yan Valery, who made a move from French club Angers earlier this month. With the Owls not shy of bringing in new players, the club are now in the race for yet another free agent.

Owls in the mix for McNeill

As shared by The Yorkshire Post, The Championship Chat Podcast, run by two prominent EFL reporters, have claimed that Sheffield Wednesday are firmly in the race to sign former Manchester United striker Charlie McNeill. The 20-year-old's current deal at Old Trafford is set to expire at the end of this month meaning that he will be free to leave the club.

McNeill started his career at Manchester City but moved to the red side of the city in 2020. Following the move, the striker worked his way up the Red Devils' youth ranks, putting up impressive numbers for United's Under-18s and Under-21s. It was his time in youth football that saw McNeill catch the eye of United youth coach Neil Ryan, who sang the striker's praises back in 2021.

"Charlie is a character, absolutely. He’s a goalscorer, he took his goal ever so well, fantastic finish, and he is a cheeky little lad every now and then.

"But you do want young footballers to have character, confidence, that’s what he’s got. We don’t want to knock that out of him, but we of course want to make sure he knows the levels of respect for everyone."

The youngster's exploits in United's youth ranks saw McNeill finally make his senior debut as a substitute in the Europa League defeat against Real Sociedad back in September 2022. The then 19-year-old entered the pitch with his side 1-0 down, forming a strike partnership with United legend Cristiano Ronaldo.

Following his debut for the Red Devils, McNeill was subsequently shipped out on loan to EFL sides Stevenage and Newport County. After returning from the former in January 2024, the striker is now set to be shown the door at Old Trafford.

With McNeill set to depart on a free transfer this summer, Wednesday could do a lot worse than a player with the potential to go far who won't cost the club a penny.