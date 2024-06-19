After Southampton's immediate return to the Premier League was confirmed following their Wembley triumph, Saints chiefs are already hard at work constructing a squad that they hope will stave off the drop next season.

Saints assemble squad ready for Premier League return

The big news out of St Mary's so far is the return of boyhood hero Adam Lallana. The midfielder left Southampton for Liverpool in 2014 after making 265 senior appearances on the south coast. Lallana went on to add a spell at Brighton and Hove Albion and 34 England caps to his CV before sealing his return to the South Coast.

In their pursuit of top flight ready talent, Saints have also looked towards Spurs' Joe Rodon as a potential target. The Welsh defender spent last season on loan with Leeds United, however the Whites' failure to secure promotion could push one of their top targets Southampton's way.

Joining Rodon on the Saints' list of targets is Ryan Fraser. The winger was on loan at St Mary's last season and is now out of favour at parent club Newcastle. With the Scotland international playing a key role in Russell Martin's side's promotion, it would make sense for Southampton to make the deal permanent this summer.

Following the return of Lallana last week, Southampton are now in the market for another of their former players with The Daily Mail linking Saints with a move for Danny Ings. The club are reportedly willing to pay up to £6million for the English striker who is currently plying his trade at West Ham, and have asked the Hammers about the conditions of a deal.

The 31-year-old made exactly 100 appearances for the Saints across both loan and permanent spells at the club. Ings has gone on to become something of a journeyman during his career with the striker lacing up for multiple sides across England's top flight.

Danny Ings stats per team Games played Goals Assists Liverpool 25 4 1 Southampton 100 46 10 Burnley 130 43 14 Aston Villa 52 14 8 Bournemouth 30 8 3 West Ham United 52 4 2

Whilst Ings has struggled for form during his most recent spell with West Ham, much of the St Mary's faithful will have fond memories of the Englishman's more successful exploits for the Saints. Despite his poor performances for the Hammers, the 31-year-old arrived with high hopes with then manager David Moyes singing his praises upon his arrival at the London Stadium.

"I think Danny Ings is as good as it gets and to be fair, at this time of the year, it’s not easy to pick up centre forwards. We’re really pleased to have him, he’s already settled in quite well this morning so we’re really pleased to get.”

If Ings is to line up in red and white once again, the hope among Saints fans will be that he can recapture his form from previous seasons and be the man to lead Southampton in their return to the Premier League.