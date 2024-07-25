After returning to the Premier League at the first time of asking, Southampton are now set to use the transfer window to help Russell Martin as they look to stave off relegation next season.

Southampton search for an Adams alternative

After 191 appearances for the Saints, Che Adams has elected to call time on his Southampton career this summer. The 28-year-old found the back of the net on 17 occasions last season, however, refused to sign a new deal at St Mary's meaning he left the club as a free agent at the end of last month.

After weeks of speculation, Adams' next destination has been revealed with the Scottish striker joining Serie A outfit Torino. With a large chunk of Southampton's goals now gone, the club are now on the search for new attackers to replace the outgoing star.

One name that has recently been linked with a move to the South Coast is Brandon Thomas-Asante. The Saints are said to be plotting a move for the West Bromwich Albion attacker who is in the final 12 months of his current deal at the Hawthorns.

Whilst not a direct replacement for Adams, another attacking player who has been rumoured with a move to the Saints is Crystal Palace's Jesurun Rak-Sakyi. The most recent development on this story has seen Southampton submit a bid in the region of £7million for the winger's services.

With Martin and Co still on the lookout for attacking talents, Southampton are said to be leading the race to sign a striker with previous Premier League experience.

Saints march towards a deal for Brereton Diaz

As first reported by TEAMtalk, Southampton are in pole position to sign Villarreal attacker Ben Brereton Diaz, who they claim could partner Adam Armstrong in attack next season. The Chilean striker spent the latter half of last season on loan at Sheffield United and looks set for a return to England after struggling to make a mark during his time in La Liga.

The outlet claims that Southampton previously tried to sign Brereton Diaz back in January with the 25-year-old choosing Premier League football at Bramall Lane over second tier action with the Saints. With the roles now reversed, Martin's side may be able to land a deal for Brereton Diaz at the second time of asking and are leading the race.

With three-years still on his current deal with Villarreal, it remains to be seen as to whether the Spanish side would be willing to Brereton Diaz leave permanently this summer or if they'd prefer a loan deal for the striker.

If the 25-year-old is to join the Saints, he would be bringing with him a wealth of experience in English football owing to his spells with both Blackburn Rovers and the aforementioned Sheffield United. Speaking of his time at Ewood Park, former Blackburn manager Tony Mowbray spoke highly of the player telling the press:

“He’s a big personality in the dressing room now himself. He’s a wonderful footballer, but he’s a wonderful human being first. A brilliant lad. He’s a funny character."

With Southampton in the market for a striker and Brereton Diaz reportedly out of favour at Villarreal, this transfer could be a match made in heaven for all parties this summer.