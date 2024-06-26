After securing a return to the Premier League at the first time of asking, Southampton now have the task of building a squad ready to stave off relegation next season.

Saints preparing for Premier League return

The Saints' recent retained list has seen a number of out-of-favour players shown the door at St Mary's whilst the club attempt to tie down more important assets to new deals on the South Coast.

Southampton Retained List 2024 Players leaving club at contract expiry Stuart Armstrong Luke Pearce Matt Carson Dynel Simeu Jake Vokins Players in talks for new contracts Che Adams Alex McCarthy

In terms of incomings, the Saints have looked towards a number of ex-players to bring their squad up to premiership standard. Adam Lallana is the first to return to Southampton almost a decade after the midfielder left for Liverpool. The next former Saint in Russell Martin's sights appears to be West Ham's Danny Ings. The striker scored 46 goals in 100 games for Southampton and is now linked with a return to the club.

Whilst part of the recruitment team at St Mary's has their eyes on proven Premier League talents, some at the club are also eyeing up deals for players who look to have bright futures ahead of them.

As first reported by Sky Sports, Southampton are one of a number of clubs that have made contact with Peterborough United for defender Ronnie Edwards. The outlet claims that numerous Premier League sides as well as two teams from the Championship have reached out about the young Englishman's availability this summer.

Sky Sports state that Peterborough are willing to sell the young talent providing their price tag is met, which is understood to be in the region of around £10m.

Edwards featured a whopping 55 times for the Posh last season as they made the League One playoffs but ultimately fell short against eventual winners Oxford United. The central defender also scored twice over the course of the last campaign, his first in professional football.

Despite being just 21 years of age, Edwards has long been touted as one of England's most exciting prospects. Standing at just 5ft 11in, Edwards is far from your traditional defender, however, what he lacks in height he more than makes up for in his on-the-ball talents.

Edwards has long been seen as one of the Posh's most valuable assets with manager Darren Ferguson speaking on the defender's future back in August 2023 telling the press: “You can’t replace Ronnie because there is no one else like him and that’s just a fact. But I’m comfortable with the situation because I’m so used to it. It’s just the way it is and I have no issue with it. If Ronnie goes it will be for a lot of money."

Receiving a significant windfall from their promotion back to the topflight, there could be few better ways for Southampton to spend their money than a young player that could end up going right to the very top.