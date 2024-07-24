After clinching an immediate return to the Premier League last season, Southampton now look set to use their new-found windfall to bring a striker to the club.

Saints storm into the transfer market

Like most sides promoted to the top flight, Southampton have taken full advantage of the riches offered to Premier League clubs and have brought a number of fresh faces to the club this summer.

At the heart of the Saints' transfer strategy has been securing permanent returns for the players who spent last season on loan at the club. The start of the window saw centre-back Taylor Harwood-Bellis join from Manchester City whilst Flynn Downes made an indefinite return to St Mary's last week. The returning duo join a host of new signings that have already made the move this summer.

Southampton summer signings 2024 Joined from Fee Paid Taylor Harwood-Bellis Manchester City €23million (£19.3million) Flynn Downes West Ham United €17.85m (£15million) Yukinari Sugawara AZ Alkmaar €7.00m (£5.9million) Nathan Wood Swansea City €3.50m (£3million) Ronnie Edwards Peterborough United €3.50m (£3million) Charlie Taylor Burnley Free transfer Adam Lallana Brighton Free transfer Rento Takaoka Nissho Gakuen Free transfer

With the sheer number of incomings at St Mary's this summer, there are also bound to be players who depart the club. One name linked with a move away from the Saints is Paul Onuachu who has been most recently rumoured with a move to Turkish side Trabzonspor.

If Onuachu is to exit this summer he would join fellow striker Che Adams who elected to part company with Southampton upon the expiration of his contract earlier this month. The Scottish forward is now set to play his football in Italy next season with Torino confirmed as his new club.

With a new striker clearly next on the Saints' shopping list, the club have now been linked with a move for a highly-rated Championship forward.

Southampton eye move for Baggies' bagsman

As first reported by Football Insider's Pete O'Rourke, Southampton are plotting a move for West Brom striker Brandon Thomas-Asante. The outlet claims that the 25-year-old is seen as a direct replacement for the aforementioned Adams who refused to sign a new deal at St Mary's.

Thomas-Asante has quickly established himself as one of the Baggies' top talents and has finished as his side's top scorer in both of his full seasons at The Hawthorns. With the striker entering the final 12 months of his current deal, it may be in West Brom's interests to let the player leave this summer.

During his time in the West Midlands, Thomas-Asante has earned significant praise from his current boss Carlos Corberan. Speaking to the press back in January, the Baggies' boss spoke highly of the striker's performances:

“Excellent, not only for the goals but the way he was linking the play and how he was helping the team build attacks. The most important thing with Brandon is his mentality and his physical condition to play and always be ready to help the team."

With the Saints in the market for a new striker this summer, Thomas-Asante could prove a useful player who wouldn't break the bank.